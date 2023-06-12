The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Spanish politician resigns after calling Jewish rival a 'Nazi Jew'

Rubiales reacted to an interview in which Bendodo stated that "Spain is not strong enough to withstand another five years under Pedro Sanchez."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 03:39
Amparo Rubiales (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Amparo Rubiales
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Amparo Rubiales, a Spanish Socialist politician, stepped down from her position on Thursday as the chair of the Andalusia branch of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party following a heated dispute. 

The resignation comes after Rubiales made derogatory comments about Elias Bendodo Benasayag, a politician from the center-right Popular Party, calling him a "Nazi Jew."

Rubiales, who served as a congresswoman for the Spanish Socialist Party until 2004, reacted to an interview in which Bendodo stated that "Spain is not strong enough to withstand another five years under Pedro Sanchez."

Bendodo, who was born into a Sephardic Jewish family in Malaga, has Moroccan-born Jewish parents and currently serves as a Senator in the Spanish Parliament representing Andalusia.

Elias Bendodo Benasayag (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Elias Bendodo Benasayag (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

On Saturday, June 3, Rubiales took to Twitter, stating: "This is really the discourse of a Nazi Jew." After facing criticism for her remarks, she later posted a second tweet, saying, "I have nothing against Jews and everything against Nazis."

Condemning her remarks

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain, which represents Spanish Jews, strongly condemned Rubiales' statement, labeling it as antisemitic. Thye highlighted that Bendodo's Jewish background was singled out when no other politician was identified by their origin or religion.

The Federation stated that it is intolerable and reprehensible to use an adversary's origin, beliefs, affiliations, or religion for political criticism. They also emphasized that comparing present-day individuals or situations to Nazism trivializes one of the most heinous regimes in history.

In response, Rubiales acknowledged, "Never use someone's religion, origin, or ethnicity for political criticism, even if, as in my case, the intention is to point out a serious inconsistency."

The Andalusia branch deemed Rubiales' remarks "unacceptable" and "objectionable." A spokesperson for the branch clarified that the statements represented her personal opinion and did not reflect the stance of the party.

Rubiales' resignation aims to address the controversy surrounding her comments. The Party has expressed gratitude for her past contributions and labor during her tenure. 

Criticism of Rubiales' remarks has extended beyond her party, with Javier Lamban, the President of Aragon and regional Secretary-General of the Party, stating that he would not hesitate to distance himself from the politician, deeming her words "absolutely unacceptable and reprehensible."

The Popular Party has announced its intention to file a complaint against Amparo Rubiales for a "hate crime" in a Seville court. They assert that such actions cannot be tolerated in Spanish society, which has actively worked to eradicate such attacks. The lawsuit will proceed unless Rubiales issues an apology.



Tags spain The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain jewish community in Spain antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
2

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
3

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by