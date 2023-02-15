A senior Spanish politician decided to visit Israel, as a counteract to Barcelona’s announcement that the city will no longer be twinned with Tel Aviv, citing claims of “apartheid,” and “violation of human rights.

“The city of Barcelona did something that is a big mistake and that doesn't represent the whole of Spain and it does not represent Madrid,” Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid told The Jerusalem Post during a 48-hour last-second visit in Jerusalem on Monday. The community of Madrid is a region in Spain of about 7 million people, which Ayuso is the senior figure of. She is also the president of the People's Party of Madrid - a center-right party.

“My message doesn't go against anyone. It goes in favor,” she said of the relationship with Israel. “We want to share experiences for start-ups and affordability and also to strengthen the relations between Israel and Madrid,” she said.

How has Ayuso worked to boost relations with Israel and Madrid?

Ayuso shared that she has introduced the issue of Sepharad to the local education system of the Madrid region. “Two years ago, we introduced the history of Sepharad to all of our schools.” This means that alls schools in the region need to learn about the rich Jewish history in the country and also learn about Spanish Jews during the Holocaust.

“We have promoted initiatives against BDS [boycott, divestments and sanctions on Israel], we’ve promoted initiatives against antisemitism at the European Parliament and of course, we commemorate the, Shoah, the Holocaust,” she said, adding that “we also remember the links between us, at every opportunity.”

Senior Spanish politician Isabel Díaz Ayuso is seen walking through the streets of Jerusalem. (credit: Dani Pozo)

Ayuso continued by explaining that the Madrid region has “a corporate agreement with a Jewish school in Madrid, the only Jewish school in the region.” She proudly shared that she received an award from the Jewish community during a Hanukkah celebration a few years ago.

During her visit in Israel, she has met with President Isaac Herzog, Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and Hadassah-University Medical Center Director-General Yoram Weiss.

“For me, the important message is that Madrid is an open place which fully receives many people, especially Jewish Madridians. Madrid is their home and Barcelona’s decision does not represent the vast majority of Catalonians and of course of Spaniards,” Ayuso said firmly.

A group of businessmen and businesswomen joined Ayuso in her visit, in order to “promote investments of Israeli companies in Madrid,” she said. “They’ve met with many different companies. Our region is a good region, it's a liberal region where taxes are low. It's an international city so it's a good place to invest.”

Regarding Israel’s image overseas, Ayuso shared her perspective that “in order to justify Israel, very often you reference the Shoah, and this is something I don’t want to do, because I don't think that you have to justify a state always as a victim. I think Israel has a right to be in itself; To be a state like every other country in the world. I think you have to also take care of your origin. You should not need to explain why Israel exists. I’m sorry we need to [do so]. There is propaganda working ongoing against Israel. The best would be for people to visit Israel, because once they see it, as I did, they understand it's different.”

This is her second visit to Israel, during her first visit, she arrived with a group of politicians and journalists and was able to tour and learn about the country.