A neo-Nazi known online as "Charlie Big Potatoes" was recently arrested for encouraging violence against Jewish and Muslim people, reports by BBC and The Independent stated on Friday.

His real name is Kristofer Kearney, a Liverpool resident in his late thirties, reports say. He was also arrested for promoting white supremacy.

Kearney ran a channel called "Fascist Fitness," where he shared material that is considered to be extremely offensive in addition to fitness tips. BBC reported that he claimed Adolf Hitler "showed people the way" and that "he did nothing wrong." He was also said to be part of a group called the Patriotic Alternative, and that he was the first member to be convicted of terror offenses from the group.

He was quoted by The Independent as saying that he wants fanatics and a cult, as well as "people who are willing to die for this cause.” Kearney was referring to a race war that he "was training white nationalists" for.

He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison, recent reports said. This was in relation to Telegram posts more than two years prior, where Kearney encouraged far-right terror attacks. That same year in 2021, he shared links and lists of nearly 90 right-wing documents.

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Kearney's past crimes

Kearney also pleaded guilty earlier this year in March to two counts of disseminating terrorist publications. He was extradited from Spain last September to face charges after living in Alicante on the eastern side of the country.

He had reportedly shared a "Punish a Muslim Day" letter, which encouraged violence against Muslims by "removing a headscarf for 25 points, butcher a Muslim for 500 points and bomb a mosque for 1,000 points," the BBC report said.