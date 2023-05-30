The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Irish auction house auctions off Hitler's personal items

The majority of Hitler's silver items have a current bidding price of £1, despite many of the estimations being in the tens-of-thousands.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2023 01:22
Exhibits from the Nazi era are seen in a cupboard at the auction house Hermann Historica in Munich, Germany, November 20, 2019. Several hundred Nazi objects were up for auction, amongst them Adolf Hitler's hat and one of Eva Braun's dresses. (photo credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)
Exhibits from the Nazi era are seen in a cupboard at the auction house Hermann Historica in Munich, Germany, November 20, 2019. Several hundred Nazi objects were up for auction, amongst them Adolf Hitler's hat and one of Eva Braun's dresses.
(photo credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)

Bloomfield Auctions, an auction house in Ireland, has listed 30 Nazi memorabilia items to be auctioned off online.

Ireland has no laws against the use of the swastika, according to Irish Central. However, the police have used the Inciting Hatred Act (1989) to prohibit its display in the past.

The majority of the items have a current bid of £1 (4.61 NIS.) Adolf Hitler’s fork has 2 bids with the highest being £6. Hitler’s pencil, with an estimation of £50,000-£80,000, has 4 bids, with the highest being £100. Finally, the item with the highest bid of £130, is a signed photo of Hitler.

What other Nazi memorabilia is being auctioned off?

A ‘Deutsche Reichsbahn Adler 27’ is being auctioned off on the site with an auctioneer’s estimated value of £5,000 GBP - £7,000 (23,038.03- 32,253.24 NIS.) The item currently has a single bid at £1, with 11 people ‘watching’ the item for potential future bids. 

Additionally, Adolf Hitler’s personal silverware is being auctioned off with the expected auctioneer's estimation of £8000-£10,000 (36,870.81- 46,088.51 NIS.) This item, which is monogrammed with a swastika and Hitler’s initials, has a single bid of £1 with 18 people watching the item for potential future bids. 

A flag with a swastika is seen in a cupboard at the auction house Hermann Historica in Munich, Germany, November 20, 2019. Several hundred Nazi objects were up for auction, amongst them Adolf Hitler's hat and one of Eva Braun's dresses (credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)A flag with a swastika is seen in a cupboard at the auction house Hermann Historica in Munich, Germany, November 20, 2019. Several hundred Nazi objects were up for auction, amongst them Adolf Hitler's hat and one of Eva Braun's dresses (credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)

Hitler’s personal lead crystal champagne glasses are also being auctioned off. The estimation of the item is £7000-£9000, although there is currently only a single bid of £1. 11 people are watching this item for potential future bids.

Many of Hitler’s other personal items, including a pencil he received as a gift from Eva Braun on his 52nd birthday, are also being auctioned off.

The item list also includes the personal effects of other Nazi figures. Hermann Goring’s dining items are being auctioned off as well, although many have not received bids. 

Past auctions of Nazi memorabilia

The current bids for the memorabilia are lower than both the auctioneer's expectations and that of previous memorabilia sold. 

Most recently, Christies auctioned off jewellery with a Nazi past for $202 million USD.

In Germany in 2019, Hitler's hat sold for $55,000.  The telegram that drove Hitler to suicide also sold for $55,000 in 2015.



