Chabad man stabbed in Crown Heights attack on Shabbat morning

Authorities are currently investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, focusing on any potential biases that may have motivated the attackers.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 9, 2023 08:51
On the streets of Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood (photo credit: SERGE ATTAL/FLASH90)
In a disturbing incident that occurred in the early hours of Shabbat morning, a Jewish Chabad man was assaulted and stabbed while walking the streets of Crown Heights, according to Crown Heights Info. Fortunately, prompt medical assistance from Hatzalah helped stabilize the victim's condition.

According to a report from the local police department, the incident took place around 2 a.m. when the Chabad man, dressed in traditional Jewish attire, was walking along Union Street towards Troy Avenue.

Two unidentified individuals approached him and inquired about his Jewish identity. Shockingly, the assailants proceeded to attack the victim, using a screwdriver to inflict a single stab wound on his left arm, resulting in a minor puncture.

Following the incident, the victim returned home and immediately contacted the Hatzalah organization, a Jewish rescue and first aid group. for medical aid. He was swiftly transported to Methodist Hospital, where his condition was determined to be stable. Eventually, he was able to return home.

Police investigation into possible hate crime

According to the report, authorities are currently investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, focusing on any potential biases that may have motivated the attackers. At this time, there are no known credible threats to the Crown Heights community, providing some reassurance amidst this troubling event.

Crown Heights, Brooklyn (credit: PANORAMIO / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Crown Heights, Brooklyn (credit: PANORAMIO / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

2022 saw a significant increase in antisemitic hate crimes throughout New York in particular and the US in general. In the Big Apple, attacks on Jews went up 41 percent in 2022, based on an analysis of crime data conducted by The Algemeiner.

There were 293 total antisemitic incidents in 2022, according to the report, rising from 207 overall in 2021.

Haley Cohen contributed to this report.



