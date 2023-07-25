The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Google Doodle honors Egyptian doctor who saved Jews in the Holocaust

The Google Doodle, made by Israeli artist Noa Snir, depicts Dr. Mohammed Helmy, the first Arab to be recognized by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2023 13:29
A screenshot of the Google Doodle for July 25, 2023, honoring the 122nd birthday of Dr. Mohammed Helmy, the Egyptian doctor who saved Jews during the Holocaust. Art drawn by Noa Snir. (photo credit: screenshot)
A screenshot of the Google Doodle for July 25, 2023, honoring the 122nd birthday of Dr. Mohammed Helmy, the Egyptian doctor who saved Jews during the Holocaust. Art drawn by Noa Snir.
(photo credit: screenshot)

The new Google Doodle shared by the search engine giant on July 25, 2023, marks the 122nd birthday of Dr. Mohammed Helmy, an Egyptian-German doctor who helped save Jews during the Holocaust and who was the first Arab recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Among the Nations.

The doodle itself was made by Berlin-based Israeli artist Noa Snir and focuses on the duality of Helmy's background and his open-hearted generosity.

The art depicts a cartoon of Helmy in the center, clad in a white lab coat with the Google logo spelled out on the center. His arms are outstretched as if in an embrace, while people are seen either squatting or on their knees before him as he looks with a smile. 

On the left side of the background is an image of the sun, sand dunes, and a palm tree, meant to symbolize his Egyptian heritage. The right side of the background features a more Europena-style building, symbolizing his life in Germany.

"My first thoughts were actually concerns - how to correctly convey Helmy's story without focusing too much on the difficult times he operated in," Snir said in a statement regarding her art. "I thought the hint of war should exist in the doodle, but it should still communicate hope and strength. I hope I succeeded in doing that."

The grave of Dr. Mohammed Helmy is seen in Germany. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The grave of Dr. Mohammed Helmy is seen in Germany. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Who was Mohammed Helmy and what did he do to be recognized as a Righteous Among the Nations?

Originally born in Khartoum, Helmy moved to Germany to study medicine and then to work as a doctor, eventually heading the Robert Koch Institute's urology department. However, Nazi regime politics discriminated heavily against non-Aryans, and while Helmy wasn't Jewish, he still faced discrimination per Nazi racial theory.

Helmy would be arrested on multiple occasions as part of discrimination against North Africans. He was only released after becoming severely ill, for which he needed to repeatedly report to the police as proof he was too sick to be in prison. 

Not only that, but he was barred from his former prestigious role, now relegated to being a mere doctor's assistant.

Here though, despite Helmy himself constantly being persecuted by the Nazis, he worked hard to help save as many lives as possible, using what little authority he had to write sick notes to exempt people from being forced to do hard labor for the Nazis. 

Not only that, but he also worked hard to help save his Jewish patient, Anna Boros, managing to successfully protect her, her mother, grandmother, and stepfather from being sent to a concentration camp – all of them would eventually survive the Holocaust.

Yad Vashem would recognize Helmy for his efforts in 2013 as a Righteous Among the Nations. The award was given posthumously and in 2017, it was accepted on his behalf by Helmy's nephew, world-renowned medical scholar and historian Mohamed Nasser Kotby.

 In 2017, an Israeli film was released on KAN about his story, Mohamed and Anna – In Plain Sight.

For Snir, Helmy's story is very emotional and moving.

"I come from a Jewish background, and the thought of individuals outside of the Jewish community risking their lives to help others during WW2 is something that personally gives me hope about humanity," she said. 

"I think Helmy's case is an especially interesting one as he himself suffered persecution due to his background and ethnicity, and that still didn't stop him from helping as many people as he could."



Related Tags
art
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's health system strikes after violent night of protests

Israeli protesters confront Israeli Police during rally against Israeli Goverment's judicial overhaul bills in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by