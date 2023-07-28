The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Controversial rapper releases new song, references antisemitism accusations

The song caused controversy over the [translated] lyrics "And I spit flames like Arcanin/I’d rather be accused of antisemitism than rape like Gerald Darmanin.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 28, 2023 18:27
A music video for antisemitic rapper Freeze Corleone has recently amassed nearly 5 million views on Youtube. (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

French rapper Freeze Corleone, famous for his song “F*** the Shoa” has become the center of a new controversy this week, after he released “Shavkat.”

“Shavkat” was written in testament to MMA fight Shavkat Rakhmonov, according to Algeimeiner, and contains pointed remarks against French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin who is facing a rape charge. 

The song caused controversy over the lyrics “Et je crache des flammes comme Arcanin/Je préfère être accusé d’antisémitisme que de viol comme Gérald Darmanin.” This translates to “And I spit flames like Arcanine/I’d rather be accused of antisemitism than rape like Gerald Darmanin.” 

Darmanin responded to Corleone on Tuesday, according to the Algeimeiner, in an official statement that denounced the rapper as an “apologist for Nazism and antisemitism.

“At my request, the Ministry of the Interior is studying legal remedies as quickly as possible to prosecute the author of these remarks,” Darmanin said, pointing out that he was also calling on “Facebook and Twitter not to spread this garbage.” 

A headset is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration (credit: REUTERS)A headset is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration (credit: REUTERS)

In a tweet, Corleone tweeted that the song had 175,000 likes and 200,2548 total views by July 24.

In another tweet, the rapper claimed that his song had made it into Spotify’s French top 50 songs.

The controversial and antisemitic musical stylings of Freeze Corleone

The song will be released on September 11, as part of an album entitled Attack of the Clones, which is thought to be a reference to the 9/11 attack on the twin towers. The artist released the previous controversial album on the same date in 2020. 

In one song of Corleone’s 2020 album, he rapped the lyrics "Too many Cohens, Jews in finance, Jews in politics, Jews plotting, Jewish school books... Against them is the courage and bravery of the 3rd Reich and its heroic mysticism.”

Another goes:

“Everything for the family, so my children can live as Jew landlords; 

 Kill a life, 'F' a Rothschild; 

 I arrived determined like Adolf in the 30s;

 In the shadow the Bilderberg conspiracy; 

 To create an empire like young Adolf; 

 I am in Dakar, you in your Zion centre, America, slavery; 

 I don’t give a 'F', for BHL [French Jewish intellectual Bernard Henri Levy]; 

 I don’t give a 'F' for the Shoah; 

 I have the propaganda techniques of Goebbels; 

 We get the German girls like the SS; 

 Kill a life, Lord of war like Mullah Omar [former head of the Afghan Taliban and an antisemitic ideologist].” 

In other lyrics, Corleone declares that he “arrives determined like Adolf in the 1930s,” that he doesn’t “give a damn about the Shoah” and that “like Swiss bankers, it will be all for the family so my children can live like Jewish rentiers.”

Additionally, the rapper also follows the official twitter page for the famous antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.



