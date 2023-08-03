The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jewish groups condemn Trump’s comparison of indictment to Nazi persecution

Since launching his campaign, Trump has come under fire for saying indictments against him are 'reminiscent of Nazi Germany' and socializing with a Holocaust denier.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 06:27
Former US President Donald Trump addresses The Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2023 "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, US, June 24, 2023. (photo credit: TASOS KATOPODIS/REUTERS)
Former US President Donald Trump addresses The Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2023 "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, US, June 24, 2023.
(photo credit: TASOS KATOPODIS/REUTERS)

Two major Jewish civil rights groups want Donald Trump to stop using Nazi analogies to decry his legal woes.

The former president’s first official comment Tuesday after the unveiling of a federal indictment charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States after he lost the last election was to invoke Nazis. This is the third time this year Trump has been indicted.

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” his campaign said. Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.

“Comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat out offensive,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the Anti-Defamation League CEO, said on Twitter. “As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful.”

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during the Anti-Defamation League's ''Never is Now'' summit at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, November 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during the Anti-Defamation League's ''Never is Now'' summit at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, November 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

The American Jewish Committee in a statement advised Trump to chat with a Holocaust survivor.

“Here’s some advice. Please sit with a Holocaust survivor and let them share their story,” AJC said in a statement. “Just listen. Then show them the respect they deserve and honor the memory of the six million Jews slaughtered by the Nazis by never making a comparison like this again.”

Trump's latest Nazi-related incidents

Since launching his campaign, Trump has come under fire for socializing with a Holocaust denier as well as invoking Nazi analogies to lambaste his critics and law enforcement officials investigating his myriad scandals.

In 2017, after BuzzFeed published an unverified dossier containing allegations about him, Trump sent a tweet asking, “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”



