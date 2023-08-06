The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Satanist neo-Nazi got away with crimes as a teen, now he's going to jail

Posters found by police made by Harry Vaughan, 21, included ones adorned with slogans saying "It's OK to be a school shooter" and "It's OK to be a Nazi."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 16:26

Updated: AUGUST 6, 2023 16:52
A flag with a swastika is seen in a cupboard at the auction house Hermann Historica in Munich, Germany, November 20, 2019. Several hundred Nazi objects were up for auction, amongst them Adolf Hitler's hat and one of Eva Braun's dresses (photo credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)
A flag with a swastika is seen in a cupboard at the auction house Hermann Historica in Munich, Germany, November 20, 2019. Several hundred Nazi objects were up for auction, amongst them Adolf Hitler's hat and one of Eva Braun's dresses
(photo credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)

After avoiding prison sentencing for years, a neo-Nazi criminal in the UK was jailed last week. 

Harry Vaughan, also known as Harry Blake, is a London resident and son of a House of Lords clerk who was sentenced to three years and two months in jail after pleading guilty to a counter-terror order breach. He also was charged with making an indecent image of a child.

Harry Vaughan's antisemitic past

Vaughan, 21, was handed a suspended sentence in 2020 after admitting 14 terror charges.

Jewish Museum of London (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Jewish Museum of London (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

British media reported that Vaughan took interest in right-wing extremism, Satanism, the occult and violence since age 14. 

Police discovered 4,200 images and 302 files, including an extreme right-wing terrorist book and documents relating to Satanism, neo-Nazism and antisemitism on his computer and other devices during a search of his family home in south-west London. 

Posters found by police made by Vaughan included ones adorned with slogans saying "It's OK to be a school shooter" and "It's OK to be a Nazi." They also reportedly discovered one mass murderer, Anders Breivik, along with the text "Every girl loves a mass murderer." 

He was arrested as part of an investigation into an online forum used by extremists.

Although he walked free from court in the past, Vaughan in June admitted to making an indecent image of a child in September 2022, as well as admitting to possessing extreme pornography. 

Neo-Nazi movement in the UK

In 2021, a boy who headed a neo-Nazi group and carried out his first offense aged just 13 was spared jail on Monday after becoming the youngest person in Britain to be convicted of terrorism offenses.

In June 2019, when he was 14, the boy became head of a now-banned British cell of a far-right international online group called Feuerkrieg Division (FKD). FKD_GB had six members when he was arrested.

Reuters contributed to this report. 



