US Open ejects fan for using Adolf Hitler regime phrase

CNN reported that the fan uttered a phrase from the German national anthem, which since has been removed, that became a rallying cry under Hitler during World War II.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 19:03
A tennis racket and two tennis balls on a court (photo credit: VLADSINGER/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A fan was ejected from Arthur Ashe Stadium early Tuesday morning after German tennis player Alexander Zverev complained the man had used language from Adolf Hitler's regime during his fourth-round match at the US Open.

Zverev, the No. 12 seed, was serving in the fourth set against sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy when he stopped play. Zverev ventured toward chair umpire James Keothavong and pointed at the fan, who was sitting in a section behind him.

"He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world," Zverev told Keothavong. "This is unacceptable. This is unbelievable."

Keothavong turned around and asked the man to identify himself. He did not, and the chair umpire urged fans to remain respectful of both players.

Philippe Pétain shakes hands with Hitler (credit: Heinrich Hoffman/Wikimedia Commons) Philippe Pétain shakes hands with Hitler (credit: Heinrich Hoffman/Wikimedia Commons)

Security personnel removed the fan after he was identified by others around him.

What was said?

"A disparaging remark was directed towards Zverev," a United States Tennis Association spokesperson said in a statement. "The fan was identified and escorted from the stadium."

CNN reported that the fan uttered a phrase from the German national anthem, which since has been removed, that became a rallying cry under Hitler during World War II.

Zverev, 26, was able to refocus and record a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win in 4 hours, 41 minutes. He advanced to face defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the quarterfinals.



