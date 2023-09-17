Florida man arrested for hanging swastikas, neo-Nazi flags on bridge

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Florida Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Jason Brown for hanging swastikas and other antisemitic banners across a bridge in Orlando, the FDLE published in a release last week.

Brown, a member of the antisemitic group ‘Black Sun’, hung banners displaying swastikas and racist messages on June 10.

Brown will be charged with criminal mischief and three other neo-Nazi demonstrators have had warrants issued for their arrest.

Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ House Bill 269, individuals and groups require permission to display or project images onto property or structures. This has allowed Brown to be charged, for what would otherwise be considered free speech under the 1st amendment. People wearing antisemitic and nazi symbols argue with conservatives during a protest outside the Tampa Convention Center where the Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Student Action Summit (SAS) is held, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Official responses to the arrest

“We want to thank Governor DeSantis for his support of law enforcement and for the signing of HB 269, giving us the tools to arrest this hate-filled radical,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “This activity will not be tolerated in the greatest state in the country, Florida.”

“Florida is a law-and-order state. Today’s arrest demonstrates Florida’s commitment to protecting residents from attention-seeking extremists,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “On behalf of Colonel Gary L. Howze, II, and the nearly 2,000 FHP State Troopers who enforce our state law 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thank you, Governor DeSantis, for working to rid this state of intimidation, vitriol and hate directed towards people of faith, and for empowering law enforcement to do the same.”