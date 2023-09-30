Roger Waters issues response to CAA's damning antisemitism documentary

Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters has issued a statement in response to the documentary on his alleged antisemitic history, that was produced by Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

On Waters’ website, on September 29, the singer wrote that “Earlier this month the Campaign Against Antisemitism contacted me about a film they have made. They gave me seven days to respond to multiple questions about matters dating back to 2002 and 2010.”

He went on to explain that he initially hadn’t taken the documentary seriously but “now that the attacks are in circulation, I want to put my response on record.”

In the statement, Waters’ connects the accusations of antisemitism against him to his anti-Zionist works, writing that “ I am active in the non-violent protest movement against the Israeli government’s illegal occupation of Palestine and its egregious treatment of Palestinians.

"Those who wish to conflate that position with antisemitism do a great disservice to us all."

Waters goes on to accuse the CAA of “waging partisan political campaigns against critics of the state of Israel.” He also claimed that CAA is facing scrutiny after complaints had been filed to the Charity Commission.

Did Roger Waters deny making the antisemitic statements featured in the documentary?

Waters didn’t deny or confirm whether he made the statements featured in the documentary, instead claiming that “Truth is, I’m frequently mouthy and prone to irreverence, I can’t recall what I said 13 or more years ago.” E-mail from Roger Waters: “Hey Guys Who's going to make pig? Would it work to go out on the stuka truss? I imagine it black with crossed hammers logo as 1980, but covered with symbols from Good by blue sky,'crosses, stars of david( that's king david not david gilmour) crescent and star, dollar signs (credit: CAMPAIGN AGAINST ANTISEMITISM)

“I’ve worked closely for many years with many Jewish people, musicians and others. If I have upset the two individuals who appear in the film I’m sorry for that. But I can say with certainty that I am not, and have never been, an antisemite – as anyone who really knows me will testify.

“I know the Jewish people to be a diverse, interesting, and complicated bunch, just like the rest of humanity. Many are allies in the fight for equality and justice, in Israel, Palestine and around the world.

“The film totally distorts and misrepresents my views about the Israeli state and its political ideology, Zionism. It relies on a definition of antisemitism that sees criticising Israel as inherently antisemitic and assumes that Zionism is an essential element in Jewish identity."

Waters issued the additional claim that “The CAA film manipulates footage and quotations to serve its agenda and is seriously misleading in many respects. What it says about my latest tour, This Is Not A Drill, repeats a series of falsehoods that have already been debunked, many times, not just by me, but in the German courts, after attempts were made to have my show banned there.

“The offensive words I referenced in quotes in an email 13 years ago, were my brainstorming ideas on how to make the evils and horrors of fascism and extremism apparent and shocking to a generation that may not fully appreciate the ever-present threat. They are not the manifestation of any underlying bigotry as the film suggests. Quite the opposite. I have been trying to expose the evils of fascism ever since learning of my father’s death fighting fascists in World War II.

The leaked email Waters is referencing expressed Waters’ desire to have his infamous pig prop display “dirty kyke” [sic] and spill swastika, stars of Davids and dollar symbols onto the audience.

“In summary, the film is a flimsy, unapologetic piece of propaganda that indiscriminately mixes things I’m alleged to have said or done at different times and in different contexts, in an effort to portray me as an antisemite, without any foundation in fact,” Waters finished his statement by saying.

The documentary produced by Campaign Against Antisemitism

CAA interviewed Pink Floyd’s former saxophonist, Norbert Stachel, who stated that Waters had mocked Stachel’s grandmother who was murdered by the Nazis.

Stachel also claimed that Waters demanded a server "take away the Jew food” when he was dissatisfied at the restaurant.

Stachel claimed that others who worked with Waters warned him not to complain if he wanted to maintain employment with him.

Music producer Bob Ezrin also spoke with CAA, claiming that Waters sang about his former agent Bryan Morrison, in which the lyrics stated “Cos Morri is a f***ing Jew.”