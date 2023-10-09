UK Jewish businesses attacked amid Gaza war

Kosher restaurants and other stores in London’s Jewish central hub of Golders Green have been targeted by vandals and thieves, according to multiple media reports.

... Antisemitism is incitement to violence. Also today in Golders Green: pic.twitter.com/QYbmSOYbYL — David Hirsh (@DavidHirsh) October 9, 2023

One of the restaurants that came under attack was Pita. The glass doors of the restaurant were smashed, and the police called at 6 AM.

However, despite the timing of the attack and the “PALESTINE WILL BE FREE!!” graffiti writ over the neighbourhood, the police have refused to treat this as a hate crime. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting the Board of Deputies of British Jews’ succah at the Conservative Party conference with Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl and Senior Vice President David Mendoza-Wolfson Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023. (credit: COURTESY/BOARD OF DEPUTIES OF BRITISH JEWS.)

In the context of the pogrom in Israel that killed a thousand Jews on Saturday, the slogan "free Palestine", painted in public spaces in Golders Green in London, at the centre of the UK Jewish community, is an antisemitic slogan and it is incitement to violence... pic.twitter.com/wLWxqebdCK — David Hirsh (@DavidHirsh) October 9, 2023

...Also today in Golders Green: pic.twitter.com/XYXQDXIZ2B — David Hirsh (@DavidHirsh) October 9, 2023

A spokesperson for UK police said that “Police were called at approximately 06:10hrs on Monday, 9 October to reports of a burglary and damage caused to a restaurant in Golders Green Road, NW11.

“It was reported that a cash register had been stolen. Officers have attended the scene and examined CCTV at the location. There has been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.At this stage, the incident is not being treated as a hate crime.”

Response to the incident

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared the incident on his X account and wrote that, “There is no tolerance for hate in our city. I remain in close contact with the Met Police. “

“Whoever did this will face the full force of the law. I stand with Jewish Londoners, today and always.”

There is no tolerance for hate in our city. I remain in close contact with the Met Police. Whoever did this will face the full force of the law. I stand with Jewish Londoners, today and always. https://t.co/MkSW5THiFZ — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) October 9, 2023

Metropolitan police released a statement that read: “In light of the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza, Londoners will see more police officers on the streets across the Capital to reassure and protect communities.”

“In the last 24 hours, a small number of low level public order incidents in different parts of London have been reported and highlighted on social media. Police attended all of the incidents and were able to resolve them without arrests being made.

“There are a number of protests being planned, including a Stop The War protest due to be held tomorrow, Monday, 9 October, in central London. We are in liaison with the organisers of these protests and an appropriate policing plan is in place that balances the right to lawful protest against any disruption to Londoners.

“While officers will be there primarily to ensure protests pass off peacefully, we will make arrests if it is suspected that a criminal offence has been committed. As part of our increased policing patrols across key areas of London, we have been in touch with synagogues, mosques, and businesses to discuss their concerns and provide them with safety advice."

"Full support to those affected in London"

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, in charge of policing London today, said: “We are aware that this conflict has a far reaching impact on communities around the world, and we extend our full support to those affected in London.

“We are listening and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected. We ask that members of the public report anything concerning, such as threatening behaviour.

“We are aware that a number of demonstrations and protests are planned. We have spoken to the organisers and we expect these will pass off peacefully. However, we will take a zero tolerance approach to any activity which crosses the lines into criminality.”