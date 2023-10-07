UK Jewish leader warns of rise in antisemitic attacks amid Israel war

A British Jewish leader warned of the rise in antisemitic attacks in the UK, resulting from the war in Israel and urged members of the Jewish community to be alert.

“We must now be alert to the possibility of a rise in antisemitic incidents here in the UK and encourage all British Jews to remain vigilant,” wrote Michael Weiger, CEO of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, on social media. “Do not hesitate to call the police on 999 or CST if you experience or witness an incident.”

Weiger, who is currently in Israel, added, “I know that the UK Jewish community’s support for Israel in this crisis is unwavering, and we utterly condemn the Hamas terrorists who have caused such immense pain.”

“The Board of Deputies President will issue a formal statement tomorrow night, once Sukkot has concluded in the UK. We will be immediately liaising with other communal leaders about how our community can assist,” he concluded.