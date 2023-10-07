Jerusalem Post
breaking news
UK Jewish leader warns of rise in antisemitic attacks amid Israel war

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2023 20:15

A British Jewish leader warned of the rise in antisemitic attacks in the UK, resulting from the war in Israel and urged members of the Jewish community to be alert.

“We must now be alert to the possibility of a rise in antisemitic incidents here in the UK and encourage all British Jews to remain vigilant,” wrote Michael Weiger, CEO of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, on social media. “Do not hesitate to call the police on 999 or CST if you experience or witness an incident.”

Weiger, who is currently in Israel, added, “I know that the UK Jewish community’s support for Israel in this crisis is unwavering, and we utterly condemn the Hamas terrorists who have caused such immense pain.”

“The Board of Deputies President will issue a formal statement tomorrow night, once Sukkot has concluded in the UK. We will be immediately liaising with other communal leaders about how our community can assist,” he concluded.

Several seriously injured across southern and central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:43 PM
Energy Minister orders the Electric Company to stop supplying Gaza power
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:12 PM
Taliban has asked Iran for passage to attack Israel – report  
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 08:11 PM
Israeli planes bomb house of Hamas Gaza chief - Hamas media
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 08:09 PM
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev to close Sunday amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:35 PM
Ambassador Gilad Erdan to UN: 'These are war crimes, must be condemned'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:32 PM
Hundreds of terrorists eliminated in various areas around Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:24 PM
Hamas leader: Israel can't provide protection for Arab countries
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 07:14 PM
Turkey says it is ready to help de-escalate Israeli-Palestinian conflict
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 07:12 PM
European Union condemns the indiscriminate attacks across Israel Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 07:04 PM
Bahrain calls for de-escalation, self-restraint in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 06:35 PM
UN Security Council to meet Sunday over attacks on Israel -diplomats
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 06:32 PM
Biden offers Israel 'unwavering' support to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:31 PM
Israel's DM Gallant speaks with US Defense Secretary Austin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 06:25 PM
Sderot fire station commander killed in exchange of fire with terrorists
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
10/07/2023 06:16 PM