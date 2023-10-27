A new report, published on Friday has unveiled a deeply troubling trend of antisemitism on university campuses across the United States: A staggering 45 reported antisemitism incidents occurred on university campuses in just three days, out of a total of 134 documented cases in the past two weeks. The report was conducted by the Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Ministry and Mosaic organization.

According to the report, this surge in antisemitic activity has "raised grave concerns about the safety and well-being of Jewish students across American campuses. These reported incidents span a range of concerning behaviors and expressions, providing a stark illustration of the scale of the issue and its impact."

Among the most disturbing incidents reported was at Cornell University, where a lecturer categorized as "antisemitic," described the Hamas's massacre during the celebration of Simchat Torah in western Negev settlements as an "exciting event." Meanwhile, at UC Davis in California, a lecturer took to social media to call for violence against Jewish students. At the University of Michigan, nearly 1,000 lecturers and staff members signed a document accusing Israel of atrocities attributed to the terrorist organization Hamas. This response came in reaction to the university president's condemnation of the deadly terror acts on October 7th.

"The impact of this rise in antisemitism is being directly felt by Jewish students," the study explained in detail.

According to a survey conducted by Hillel, a significant 74% of students revealed that the ongoing conflict in Israel has had a direct impact on their lives. Even more concerning, 40% of students admitted to feeling uncomfortable expressing their opinions in class and on campus since the outbreak of the conflict. Shockingly, 1 in 4 students reported experiencing violence or hatred on campus within the past 10 days, painting a grim picture of the hostile environment faced by some.

Moreover, a troubling 58% of students expressed feeling unsupported by their respective universities, raising questions about the responsibility of academic institutions to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all students. Demonstrators take their “Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza” out of Harvard University and onto the streets of Harvard Square, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., October 14, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Thwarting BDS

In response to these incidents, efforts to combat antisemitism on campus have been actively undertaken by organizations and student groups. Initiatives led by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, in collaboration with Mosaic, Hillel, and Chabad, "have successfully thwarted numerous BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) events on campuses," according to an official statement. Advertisement

Despite these challenges, Jewish organizations and pro-Israel student activists across the United States have come together to combat antisemitism and promote a message of unity and solidarity. Over 300 rallies in support of Israel have taken place, ranging from small gatherings to massive events involving thousands of Jewish students. It is estimated that over 100,000 participants have joined these events since the conflict began.

Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, emphasized the importance of unity in the face of hatred, saying, "In the face of the murderous darkness of the Hamas terrorist organization, we have the Jewish students in the United States, who are a ray of light in the darkness."

CEO of the ministry, Avi Cohen Scali, affirmed their commitment to supporting Jewish people in the diaspora, especially during times of crisis and war.