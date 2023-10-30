Jewish students at Cornell University in the United States were exposed to hateful messages on the university’s discussion forum; many of the messages called for physical violence against the Jewish students.

“if you see a jewish ‘person’ on campus, follow them home and slit their throats. rats need to be elimination from cornell” [SIC] one message on the forum read.

Another post said “the genocidal fascist zionist regime will be destroyed. rape and kill all the jew women, before they birth more jewish hitlers. jews are excrement on the face of the earth. no jew civilian is innocent of genocide” [SIC].

In another concerning post to the forum, one user wrote they were “gonna shoot up 104 west”, which is where the kosher dining hall is located. The message also read “allahu akbar! from the river to the sea, palestine will be free! glory to hamas! liberation by any means necessary!” [SIC]

Currently on a @Cornell discussion forum, the kosher dining hall (104 west) is now on lockdown and Jewish students are scared to leave their rooms. @GovKathyHochul @HenMazzig pic.twitter.com/MsK4y34zf6 — Annie Vail (@AnnieSun16) October 29, 2023

Cornell Jewish students threatened on university forum. (credit: screenshot)

Cornell's Hillel responds

Cornell’s Hillel released a statement in response to the threat. They wrote that “Cornell Hillel is aware of a threatening statement that was directed toward the building at 104West, which houses the university’s kosher and multicultural dining hall, as well as more generally toward Jewish students, faculty, and staff.

“The Cornell University administration has been made aware of this concerning language, and the Cornell Police Department is monitoring the situation and is on-site at 104West to provide additional security as a precaution. Advertisement

“At this time, we advise that students and staff avoid the building out of an abundance of caution. We will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.”

The climate on Cornell University's campus

Zoe Bernstein, the president of the group 'Cornellians For Israel', told the Jerusalem Post that "The climate on campus has been incredibly fraught since students returned from Fall break on October 10th. With each week that has passed, students have felt tensions rising and they have neared a boiling point this past week.

"On Wednesday morning Jewish students awoke to our beautiful campus vandalized by hateful and incendiary graffiti to the tune of "F*** Israel", "Israel is Fascist", and "Zionism= Genocide."

"Later that day, droves of students marched around campus chanting 'From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free", an age old call for violence. Then, today, students were appalled and deeply troubled to find countless posts that threatened the physical, and importantly psychological, safety of Cornell's Jewish community."