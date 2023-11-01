Global antisemitism soars by 1,180% amid war with Hamas

A shocking surge of antisemitic incidents, witnessing an astonishing 1,180% increase, has swept across the globe during the ongoing Swords of Iron War, according to a comprehensive report released by Israel's national institutions and government. The report is a joint effort of the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, the World Zionist Organization, and the Jewish Agency.

The report, published on Wednesday, detailed an alarming 1,180% increase in antisemitic discourse that includes calls for violence against Israel, Zionists, and Jews, with the majority of this content being in Arabic (71%) and English (28%). This shocking statistic underscores the profound impact of the war on Jewish communities both within Israel and in the global diaspora. A person holds a sign during a demonstration to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as part of a student walkout by students of New York University, in New York City, US, October 25, 2023. (photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The surge in antisemitic events was particularly evident in physical and online spaces, significantly affecting the lives of Jewish communities worldwide.

Main figures in the report:

1,180% surge in global antisemitic incidents during the Swords of Iron War.

1/3 in the US: Antisemitic events, with hotspots in cities like New York.

330% Increase in violent antisemitic incidents.

400% Spike in online antisemitic discourse.

71%: Originated from Arab and Islamic groups online.

25%: Jewish students experienced hate and violence on campuses.

87% Felt Less Secure in Jewish communities.

Hate on 4Chan, BitChute, etc.: Most significant increase in online hate.

One striking revelation from the report was that about a third of all antisemitic incidents were documented in the United States, predominantly in areas with significant Jewish populations such as New York, Florida, Chicago, and California. Furthermore, universities and colleges in these areas became hotspots for antisemitic activities.

The types of incidents recorded were deeply concerning, with a 330% increase in violent antisemitic events, a 128% rise in the desecration of Jewish sites, a 660% increase in harassment, and a 300% increase in threats.

Online antisemitic discourse also witnessed a sharp spike, with a 400% increase compared to the period before the war and a 340% increase compared to the same dates in the previous month. This disturbing trend was most prominent in cities such as Paris, New York, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, among others.

Two main sources of surge in antisemitism

Most notably, the report identified two main sources of this surge in antisemitism: Arab and Islamic groups who viewed Israel as an apartheid state carrying out "genocide" in response to Hamas attacks, and extreme right-wing groups and white supremacists who exploited the situation to promote antisemitic stereotypes and conspiracy theories.

The report emphasized the alarming use of social networks like 4Chan, BitChute, Stormfront, and 8KUN, where antisemitic content surged by a staggering 1,180%. This content often included calls for violence against Israel, Zionists, and Jews, with the majority of discourse in Arabic (71%) and English (28%).

Additionally, the report highlighted a significant uptick in demonstrations worldwide in support of Hamas, some of which included explicit threats against Jews and the destruction of Israel. The use of swastikas and imagery of Hitler was also noted, as some attempted to draw parallels between Israel's actions and the Holocaust.

In response to these events, some countries faced the challenge of balancing their commitment to combating antisemitism with legal considerations. Calls for stricter measures against members and supporters of extremist organizations were raised in various nations.

The impact of this global surge in antisemitism on Jewish communities was profound. According to the report's survey, approximately 87% of respondents reported a dramatic decrease in personal security, along with feelings of anger, anxiety, and shock. Many also indicated a decline in their willingness to publicly display their Jewish identity.

Security services in numerous countries heightened security measures for Jewish institutions, and some Jewish schools temporarily closed their doors to protect their students.

On university campuses worldwide, Jewish students reported feelings of fear and sadness, with approximately 25% stating that they experienced hate and violence related to the conflict. Pressure mounted on universities to address antisemitic expressions, and donors began to withdraw their financial support from institutions that failed to do so.