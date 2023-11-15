A billboard truck operated by JewBelong, a national nonprofit organization, was vandalized on the campus of George Washington University on Wednesday. The truck, which displays messages condemning Hamas and antisemitism, was targeted when an unidentified perpetrator threw a rock at it, shattering the glass over one of its signs.

The truck, known for its striking pink and white design, features slogans such as "Let's be clear. Hamas is your problem too,” and other messages aimed at raising awareness about antisemitism. It was present in Washington DC to participate in the March for Israel, a rally supporting American and Israeli Jews. According to eyewitnesses, the perpetrator shouted "Free Palestine" during the act of vandalism. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, even though a driver was present in the truck at the time of the incident.

Archie Gottesman, co-founder of JewBelong, expressed dismay over the attack, stating, "This vandalism is incredibly disheartening and heinous, especially after the peaceful rally we had just participated in. It underscores the need for our continued efforts to educate and stand against antisemitism." Gottesman also emphasized the importance of recognizing the threat posed by groups like Hamas, not just to Jews and Israel but to broader societal values.

The vandalized billboard truck operated by JewBelong. (credit: @FIVELUCKYFINGERS/Instagram)

JewBelong's billboard trucks against antisemitism

JewBelong's billboard trucks have been a fixture in their national campaign against antisemitism, appearing at various college campuses and cities across the country. The organization has also been the target of repeated vandalism, particularly in California.

Reports have been filed with both campus and local police, and an investigation into the incident is underway.