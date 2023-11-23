Two Jewish men, Joel Ackerman and Oron Rosenkrantz, have filed separate trademark applications for phrases that resonate deeply with the historical and political narrative of the Middle East. The phrase at the heart of these applications, "From the river to the sea," refers to the geographic area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, encompassing Israel and the Palestinian territories. This slogan, emerging from the Palestinian nationalist movement in the 1960s, has been used to advocate for various political visions. Yet, this chant, used in anti-Israel rallies, calls for the Palestinian state to cover all of what is known to be Israel, therefore, calling for the destruction of the Jewish State. Palestinian-Americans and their supporters march as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in downtown Chicago, U.S., October 8, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ERIC COX)

Does the phrase imply calling for the destruction of Israel?

Ackerman, representing River to the Sea LLC, seeks to trademark “FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA PALESTINE WILL BE FREE,” while Rosenkrantz of From The River To The Sea Shop LLC has applied for “FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA.” The historical context of these phrases adds layers of complexity to the applications. The slogan, while symbolizing different political aspirations within the Palestinian movement, is also perceived by critics as a contentious statement, implicitly calling for the dismantling of Israel and denying Jewish self-determination. This interpretation has led to significant debate and legal scrutiny, contrasting with Israeli political rhetoric that has similarly made territorial claims over the same region.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has to review these applications, a process that goes beyond the standard legalities of trademark law and delves into the sensitivities of Middle Eastern politics.