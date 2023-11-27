The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry released a report on Monday revealing a significant increase in antisemitic incidents, with Germany experiencing over 680 such incidents and a troubling tripling of antisemitic hate crimes in Toronto, Canada. This alarming data points to a concerning trend of rising antisemitism in various regions.

Most of the antisemitic incidents were related to the Israeli war with Hamas in Gaza after the October 7 massacre.

Germany and Canada at the forefront of rising antisemitic incidents

In Germany, the ministry's report details a worrying rise in antisemitic activities since the beginning of the recent conflict. Meanwhile, Toronto, Canada, has witnessed a nearly threefold increase in antisemitic hate crimes compared to last year, highlighting the severity of the issue in North America.

Tess Ackerman and others march against antisemitism, 26 November, 2023. (credit: Reuben Ackerman)

Antisemitic incidents also reported in the US and UK

The report also includes disturbing incidents from the US and the UK. In Brooklyn, New York, a Jewish individual faced a brutal attack on Shabbat, and in the UK, police investigations are ongoing into antisemitic hate speech in various mosques.

The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry emphasized the global scale of this challenge, urging nations to strengthen measures to protect Jewish communities. "The data from Germany and Canada, along with incidents in other countries, are a stark reminder of the need for concerted efforts to tackle antisemitism worldwide," the ministry stated.