American TV psychologist and personality Dr. Phil McGraw, known as Dr. Phil, appeared on Fox News alongside Sean Hannity to discuss double standards in antisemitism and calls for genocide on university campuses on Wednesday.

Dr. Phil and host Sean Hannity discussed what should and should not be protected as free speech, sharing that much of the outcome of protests over the last two months has been far from peaceful activism.

"There are exceptions to free speech," he told Hannity. "You cannot incite people to violence, which they are doing. You cannot target someone with specific threats, which they are doing," he stated.

He added that protestors are also getting in the way of students attending their classes. Not only are their paths to the actual classroom disrupted, but their classes are being disrupted as well.

"They are going into the library and intimidating these students," Dr. Phil told Hannity.

Dr. Phil commented that any institution of higher learning that allows such behavior to ensue without a technical "violation of policy" is "insane."

Dr. Phil's role in US culture

Having become one of the most well-known and trusted Christian TV personalities, Dr. Phil has once again condemned American universities, this time for becoming "liberal, woke hotbeds, fostering intellectual rather than critical thinking." Dr. Phil McGraw condemned the testimonies of the leaders of Harvard University, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania before Congress last week in which they exuded "sickening smugness" and "an arrogance and dismissiveness seldom seen in that forum" while telling Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York that calling for the genocide of Jews only violates their policies of bullying and harassment if said in the "proper context."

"To be 100% clear, using the dictionary definition of genocide, the question becomes, does calling for the deliberate killing of a large number of Jews with the aim of destroying the Jewish ethnic group and the nation of Israel violate your policy against bullying and harassment?" McGraw explained.

Claudine Gay of Harvard, Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania, and Sally Kornbluth of MIT "evaded" the question. Magill resigned over the weekend.

McGraw is best known for his top-rated program, Dr. Phil, which ran for 21 years until May 2023. He is also a mental health professional. He filmed his video at the new Trinity Broadcasting Network studio in Dallas.