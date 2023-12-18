Man arrested for shouting 'gas the Jews' outside DC synagogue

A man was arrested on suspicion of shouting "gas the Jews" and spraying a foul-smelling substance on two people outside the Kesher Israel Congregation in the Georgetown neighborhood in Washington DC on Sunday, according to NBC Washington.

The suspect was identified as Brent Wood, a resident of Toledo, Ohio. The victims were not physically hurt in the attack.

Wood is being charged with simple assault and resisting arrest, and the incident is being investigated as a hate or bias-motivated crime.

Washington, DC Metro Police (credit: Alex Smith/Wikimedia Commons)

ADL: None of this is normal, and no one should think this is okay

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the attack, telling NBC Washington, "There is simply no excuse for these antisemitic acts. None of this is normal, and no one should think this is okay… It is incumbent upon all of society to push back against antisemitism and other forms of hate.”