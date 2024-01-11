An emergency order signed Tuesday by State University System of Florida Chancellor Raymond Rodrigues could waive out-of-state tuition costs for transfer students facing antisemitism and religious discrimination at their universities.

This emergency order is issued under the authority of Gov. Ron DeSantis' Executive Order 23-208-Impacts of War in Israel which grants each state agency the authority to suspend the provision of any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for the conduct of state business

According to section 1.a of the order, each university must determine whether a prospective student has demonstrated a well-founded fear of persecution on the basis of religion.

"This fear can be established by an applicant who can demonstrate that he or she has suffered, is currently suffering, or credibly fears suffering future discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or violence, either at their current institution or with a substantial nexus to their current institution, on the basis of religion," according to the order.

The order waives minimum eligibility requirements for transfer students including language requirements and minimum credit requirements. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis greets attendees and signs books after his remarks as he makes his first trip to the early voting state of Iowa for a book tour stop at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, US March 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Fear of religious persecution

If a student qualifies under fear of religious persecution, "each university board of trustees must suspend enforcement of regulations or policies that are inconsistent with or create obstacles for a waiver of out-of-state tuition and fees, for students who seek to transfer and who qualify under sections," according to the order.

The order says each university board of trustees must waive application date deadlines and implement an expedited review and determination of applications.

According to the order, "the requirement that non-resident students will be limited to 10 percent of total systemwide enrollment pursuant to Board of Governors Regulation 7.006 is waived for students who transfer on the basis provided in section 1.a."

"To the extent that any institution has a policy, rule, or regulation that conflicts or is inconsistent with the provisions contained herein, those provisions must be deemed suspended for the duration and purpose of this emergency order," the order says.

The order takes place effective immediately.

The Post reached out to Governor DeSantis' office for comment.