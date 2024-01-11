Hate surge on X after new gay and half Jewish French PM assumes office

The Union of Jewish Students of France (UEJF) has called for sanctions against X (formerly Twitter) after a wave of homophobic and antisemitic messages following the appointment of Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister.

« Sioniste de merde », « Sepharade et pede », …La nomination de @GabrielAttal comme Premier Ministre est l’objet d’une nouvelle vague de haine antisémite et homophobe sur @X Il n’est plus l’heure des condamnations mais de l’action 1/2 — UEJF (@uejf) January 10, 2024

Outgoing Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech next to newly appointed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal during the handover ceremony at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France January 9, 2024. (credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

French Jewish Prime Minister

The appointment of Attal, the son of a Jewish man, as Prime Minister has, according to the UEJF, led to "a wave of hatred" on Twitter.

For this reason, the UEJF called for "sanctions against all authors of hateful tweets", for "firm prison for the main promoters of hatred such as (Alain) Soral" and finally for a "finally dissuasive fine against [Twitter] which refuses to moderate hatred.”

Attal, the first openly gay Prime Minister, has been the target of hateful tweets on the platform since his appointment to the post on January 9, 2024, according to the UEJF, which mentions "a wave of antisemitic and homophobic hatred".