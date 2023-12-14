A nursery director in Champigny-sur-Marne, a suburb of Paris, was the target of a severe antisemitic attack on Tuesday. An unknown man armed with a knife broke into the nursery, confronting the director with alarming threats.

The assailant's words, “You’re Jewish, you’re a Zionist. Five of us will come to rape you, cut you up like they do in Gaza,” have caused widespread concern and condemnation.

The Créteil public prosecutor's office, in the southeastern suburbs of Paris, has begun an investigation. The perpetrator remains at large, raising concerns about antisemitism and security in the region.

Horreur, dégoût et colère. Voilà ce que m’inspire cette ignoble attaque antisémite qui s’est déroulée dans une crèche de ma circonscription à Champigny-sur-Marne. Ce soir, je pense aux enfants, à leurs parents, à Madame la directrice de la crèche ainsi qu’à son personnel. pic.twitter.com/NDfgOQeRfY — Mathieu Lefèvre (@MathieuMlefevre) December 13, 2023

French leaders respond

French politicians and community leaders have strongly reacted to the attack. Mathieu Lefèvre, a Member of Parliament representing the 5th constituency of Val-de-Marne, condemned the incident on X (ex-Twitter) as a "vile antisemitic attack".

Similarly, the President of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (Crif) spoke on X, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

In a significant show of solidarity, the President of Crif joined Aurore Bergé, France's Minister of Solidarity and Families, and MP Mathieu Lefèvre. Minister Bergé stressed that nurseries and all child-care facilities should be considered sanctuaries.

Menacer avec un couteau une femme dans une crèche... Voilà où mène l'antisémitisme. "On va venir te violer, te découper comme ils ont fait à Gaza" : les petits télégraphistes du Hamas en France ne cachent plus leur soutien au terrorisme.https://t.co/oQBA5YCt4d — Yonathan Arfi (@Yonathan_Arfi) December 14, 2023

The Criif has offered full support to the nursery director and reaffirmed its dedication to fighting antisemitism in all forms. The organization called for a strong response to such hate crimes and advocates for the safety and respect of all community members.