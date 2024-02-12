'Intifada means uprising, and we're rising up for Palestine' -UK protests

Protesters called to support Palestinian "resistance" and against a claimed genocide in Gaza during nation-wide protests in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

The day of action, organized by organizations such as Stop the War, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, called on the British government to demand an "immediate and permanent ceasefire," and an end to the blockade of Gaza, the adoption of an arms embargo, and the end of Israel's "genocidal assault."

Protests were held at almost 40 locations across the country on Saturday, with another three held on Sunday.

Stop the War member Shabbir Lakha denounced UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who had condemned the "glorification of terrorism" at Pro Palestinian protests on Thursday. Lakha said that it was Sunak who was supporting terrorism by backing Israeli operations. He said that the activists would use protest to push out any politicians with "blood on their hands."

"Intifada means uprising, and we're rising up for Palestine," Lakha said in defiance of stigma against the word. "These are the streets where the Palestinian flag will never go down." 'Long live the Intifada': Palestinians and pro-Palestinian supporters protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza amid days of conflict between the two sides, in Brooklyn, New York, US, May 15, 2021. (credit: RASHID UMAR ABBASI / REUTERS)

Birmingham Trades Union Council Martin Hoare spoke at a protest outside of Barclays Bank, which he tied to part of an economic war on the "global south."

"Only two days ago, the intelligence organization of the United States of North America admitted that they were nowhere near meeting their military aims in Palestine, and that was due, and continues to be, due, to the resistance of the Palestinian people," said Hoare. "So one hundred percent solidarity with that resistance." Advertisement

Protesters in Swansea, Wales, also expressed support for "resistance," with a video of the event showing activists chanting that "resistance was justified" when there was occupation and genocide.

Hundreds gathered outside Wembley Stadium in London, where the pictures of Palestinian children killed in the war were put on display. In Glasgow, activist Zamard Zahid said that the demonstrations were getting "bigger and bigger."

A global day of action was announced by Stop The War and other organizers for February 17. Chris Nineham, founding member of Stop the War, said that during the protest, they must "bring London to a standstill next Saturday. And let's not hear it from the Met [police] that we can't march to the center of town because we'll cause trouble. Our marches are peaceful because they are in the cause of peace!"

Protests held across UK, including at universities

Protests were also held across the United Kingdom on Wednesday as part of the Stand With Gaza workplace day of action, which was joined by trade unionists in media, education, civil service, and more. Multiple university campuses saw rallies as part of the event.

British Jewish student groups raised concern about their safety at the University of Birmingham on Thursday after anti-Israel protesters raised banners calling for "Zionists off our campus."

The Union of Jewish Students and Birmingham Jewish Society said that the Wednesday protest protesters harassed Jewish students and called for "death to zionists."

"We're scared, and we're heartbroken," the groups said in a joint statement. "This antisemitic hatred has been allowed to fester on our campus for too long. The University of Birmingham must take action now."

The Campaign Against Antisemitism responded to the incident on X by noting that the vast majority of Jews consider themselves Zionists, which makes it a call for the expulsion of Jewish students from campus.

Labour Against Antisemitism said, "This anti-Jewish coded language has been allowed to spread its toxic hate into our society for too long."

"The hate being displayed at Birmingham University and across the country must stop," LAAS said in a statement on Friday. "Students are being openly bullied and harassed, shoppers in supermarkets are being intimidated when they buy kosher food."

Stop the War said that the Wednesday protests "saw an unprecedented level of activity across the country with walkouts, protests, meetings, workshops, cake sales and more showing solidarity with the Palestinian people. Thousands of people joined actions in hundreds of workplaces as the push to take the struggle for freedom and justice for Palestine into the workplace witnessed a substantial escalation."