NEW YORK - The New York Police Department arrested 13 people Monday morning in connection with a protest backing up traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge, Midtown Tunnel and the Holland Tunnel.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry posted a video on X of an aerial shot showing a slow-moving car with two people waving Palestinian flags out of its windows.

What could be worse than normal Monday morning traffic ? Groups of people intentionally trying to shut down the bridges and tunnels of New York - making your commute longer, blocking emergency vehicles and grinding the city to a halt. So far this morning we made 13 arrests and… pic.twitter.com/4hmY99zDRo — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) February 12, 2024

NYPD comments

"What could be worse than normal Monday morning traffic ? Groups of people intentionally trying to shut down the bridges and tunnels of New York - making your commute longer, blocking emergency vehicles and grinding the city to a halt. So far this morning we made 13 arrests and seized 8 cars," Daughtry said on X.

"Completely unacceptable!" NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey also said on X. "New Yorkers have spoken - enough is enough!" Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest near the entrance of the Jamaica to JFK AirTrain Station in New York City, U.S., January 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Monday's rush hour protest was one of several over the past few months that shut down Manhattan bridges and tunnels.

It's not clear who organized Monday morning's protest.