NEW YORK - The New York Police Department arrested 13 people Monday morning in connection with a protest backing up traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge, Midtown Tunnel and the Holland Tunnel.
NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry posted a video on X of an aerial shot showing a slow-moving car with two people waving Palestinian flags out of its windows.
What could be worse than normal Monday morning traffic ? Groups of people intentionally trying to shut down the bridges and tunnels of New York - making your commute longer, blocking emergency vehicles and grinding the city to a halt. So far this morning we made 13 arrests and…
NYPD comments
"What could be worse than normal Monday morning traffic ? Groups of people intentionally trying to shut down the bridges and tunnels of New York - making your commute longer, blocking emergency vehicles and grinding the city to a halt. So far this morning we made 13 arrests and seized 8 cars," Daughtry said on X.
"Completely unacceptable!" NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey also said on X. "New Yorkers have spoken - enough is enough!"
Monday's rush hour protest was one of several over the past few months that shut down Manhattan bridges and tunnels.
It's not clear who organized Monday morning's protest.