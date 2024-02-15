NYPD arrest suspect in antisemitic beating of Jewish man with metal bat

The New York Police Department on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the beating of a Jewish victim with a metal bat after making antisemitic comments on Monday.

Obidiah Lashley, 29, was charged with a hate crime assault, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated harassment, and menacing.

The 25-year-old victim suffered lacerations on the back of his head and was transported by ambulance to Staten Island University Hospital. The suspect had fled from the scene, and on Tuesday, the NYPD sought the public's help in funding the perpetrator.

According to Hamodia, the suspect had demanded of the victim, “How do you know you’re Jewish,” and called him a “dirty Jew” before attacking. An NYPD car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A man with the same name and birth year as Lashley was arrested for allegedly swinging a pick-axe on the A-train in 2022, Fox News reported at the time. In 2016, the Daily News reported a Lashley with the same birth year as the suspect arrested for assaulting a man when he wouldn’t buy a scalped ticket for the Staten Island Ferry. A 17-year-old with the same name and appearance as Lashley was arrested in 2012 for attempted burglary of a Woodmere home, the Long Island Herald had reported.

The American Jewish Committee thanked the police for investigating the incident as a hate crime in a social media post on Wednesday.