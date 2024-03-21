'We’re building a community of young people who care about Israel'

Thursday, March 21, 2024 • 5 PM Israel Time| 10 AM EST

Elana Yakov, Executive Director of the TalkIsrael Foundation and Nimrod Palmach, CEO of ISRAEL-Is, discuss their joint partnership in a new project called “Creator Lab” with Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, The Jerusalem Post.

TalkIsrael attempts to positively change the conversation about Israel online using the power of social media. Yakov says that American teens don’t know much about Israel, and what they do know comes mostly from a negative context. “Our mission was to change those perceptions that worsened after October 7,” says Yakov, “and raise the next generation of content creators, who can talk about Israel in a meaningful way that will resonate with younger American audiences. that really want to learn about Israel and know more about it.” TalkIsrael accomplishes this goal through free programs, educational experiences, and workshops, and by producing original content with its network of creators.

ISRAEL-Is, explains Palmach, is an Israel-based NGO that gives young Israelis the ability to share their stories around the world and broadens the lens through which Israel is perceived, by creating meaningful conversations focusing on shared values, diversity, and inclusiveness.

When young Israelis travel around the world, they are frequently not equipped to answer difficult questions about their army service and Israel’s position in the world. ISRAEL-Is improves Israel’s image in the world, like TalkIsrael, and works with young people, focusing on the positive and shared goals and values.

TalkIsrael and ISRAEL-Is have joined forces to make Creator Lab and help shape the narrative about Israel through content storytelling. “Creator Lab was founded to give young people the ability to share their personal stories in Israel via social media,” says Palmach. Young people are trained to share the details of their lives in Israel in English and tell their own stories. “We believe it will have a tremendous effect,” he adds.

Yakov says that research has shown that while American teens and young adults are interested in the daily life of Israelis, they know very little about life in Israel. “We’re really bringing to the forefront, the voices of those young people, who reside in Israel,” she says. “They’re passionate about their lives, and they’re passionate about their identities.”

The main goal of Creator Lab is to impact as many people in the world as possible about Israel in a positive way. “We are building a community here,” says Yakov. We’re building a community of young people who care about Israel, care about their identity, and are proud of it. And they want to make an impact on the conversation about these topics.”