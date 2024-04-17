'Zionist fascist;' Jewish delegate run out of European student event

The European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS) President was verbally abused and run out of the closing plenary of the European Youth Forum (YFJ) Level Up! event in Brussels on Saturday after proceedings were interrupted by anti-Israel activists, according to EUJS and YFJ statements.

During the closing section of the event in held in the hemicycle of the European Parliament, according to a Saturday EUJS statement some participants began to shout “free Palestine”, “ceasefire now” and accuse Israel of committinggenocide. After requesting the floor, an anti-Israel activist taught the forum how to say "Free Palestine” in sign language.

YFJ said in a Sunday statement that the diversion from the programme was "beyond our contol," but EUJS asserted that moderators and YFJ board and staff members joined much of the forum in clapping for the activists.

'Hatred in the participants' eyes'

EUJS President and head of the delegation Emma Hallali condemned what the organization said was "the importation of the Middle East conflict in a youth event about the European Elections." In response, Hallali was allegedly booed and insulted. Hallali left the room under verbal assault, reportedly told that she was engaging in hate speech and was a "fascist Zionist." PRO-PALESTINIAN demonstrators shout slogans as they march in the ‘Shut It Down for Palestine’ protests in New York City, last December. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

“I saw violence and hatred in the participants' eyes," Hallali said in the Saturday statement. "I have never experienced this aggressiveness before, but this is what European Jews are experiencing on a daily basis across Europe.”

YFJ assured that it stood "against any form of antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred, xenophobia, racism and any kind of hate speech. We protect free speech and young people expressing their voice; we will not, however, tolerate any aggression against our participants."

"As soon as the moderators noticed that a participant was being verbally abused, they intervened to stop this behaviour," YFJ claimed.

EUJS said that its delegation had been publicly humiliated, despite its recent efforts to promote dialogue and counter polarization.

"In a space where everyone should have felt safe, Jewish students, once again, felt threatened. Some members of the EUJS delegation started crying and others were shaking," EUJS said in its statement. "As if the whole situation was not tense enough, some of the participants approached the EUJS delegation diminishing their visible sense of vulnerability."

EUJS, which has been working with the European student group since 1982, called on YFJ to condemn the treatment of its delegation.

"We condemn all forms of abuse and attempts to silence any participant, and we apologise for this experience and for the unsafe atmosphere which surrounded these moments," said YFJ. "We are committed to provide safer spaces for all our participants. Together with our team and partners we will evaluate and learn from this incident. We offer our support to EUJS and any other persons and organisations who were affected."