UK officials sorry for threat to arrest 'openly Jewish' man at Gaza march

Home Secretary James Cleverly wrote to the UK Metropolitan Police on Saturday after officers threatened Campaign Against Antisemitism CEO Gideon Falter with arrest because his presence as a visible Jew could antagonize an anti-Israel march in London last Saturday.

The Met also apologized to Falter on Friday, but only after criticizing him and CAA for provocation and undermining the Jewish public's sense of confidence in a now deleted response to the NGO's Thursday video in which they showed Falter's engagements with officers and argued that the weekly protests made Jews unsafe in London.

Falter said that he and others were on a walk after attending synagogue when he was stopped by officers on Aldwych street and told that he could not go any further because of a pro-Palestinian march. The Jewish man was wearing a kippah and carrying a prayer shawl bag emblazoned with a Star of David. He said he and the group had no placards, signs, or any intention to be part of a protest.

"You are quite openly Jewish, this is a pro-Palestinian march, I'm not accusing you of anything, but I'm worried about the reaction to your precense," said an police sargeant.

“You are quite openly Jewish. This is a pro-Palestinian march. I am not accusing you of anything, but I am worried about the reaction to your presence.”Enough is enough. It is time for a major change.On Saturday 27th April — the next anti-Israel march — we are asking you,… pic.twitter.com/lfJr7UZnif — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) April 18, 2024

When Falter told the sergeant that he simply wanted to cross to the other side of the street, the officer said that he would escort him when the crowd was gone.

"I don't want anybody antagonizing anybody," said the sergeant.

Police threaten Jewish leader

Police officers stand guard as National Health Service (NHS) workers protest outside Wellington House against the contract NHS has with Palantir Technologies UK, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain April 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

Another officer threatened that he could be escorted away, but if chose to remain at the protest site "because you are causing a breach of peace with all these other people, you will be arrested."

"Your presence here is antagonising a large group of people that we can't deal with all of them if they attack you," said the officer.

Some of the protesters verbally accosted Falter. One man in a keffiyeh chanted at him "Scum!" and another person told him "you're a Nazi."

"I'm watching your movement," said another man. "The police ain't gonna help you in this scenario because ain't broke no law."

Falter contended in the video that despite assurances of the Met that it is safe for Jews in London despite all the protests, "that's not true in practice." He also explained to an officer the frustration of march route changes every week and having to cross paths with such large intimidating groups.

"It's not safe for Jews to be walking in the presence of these protests," said Falter. "Now the police have to keep Jews away."

Falter said that many of the officers have been sympathetic to the situation that the Jews of Britain have found themselves in, and he likewise returned the sentiment.

"I'm just trying to make sure that you're safe and that no one attacks you or your group," said a third Met officer.

Falter said that he had not made a video to target individual Met officers, who had their faces blurred out, but wanted to highlight how the London protests were unsafe for British Jews.

"I might disagree with some of their decisions, but these people, these officers, are being put in impossible positions week in, week out, they're being asked to police huge protests with very few officers where there's all sort of criminality in display from racism to glorification of terrorism and even violence," said Falter, adding that some officers had been subject to that violence.

Falter said that while Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley promised to enforce the law, many police policies are made up on the spot by officers trying to adapt to challenging situations. He called on Rowley and the Met to use their existing powers under the 1986 Public Order Act to curtail or ban the marches. He added that if Rowley refused to act, London Mayor Sadiq Khan or Cleverly should take action.

"Just over six months ago there would have been nothing controversial about Jews walking around London on a Saturday," said Falter. "It has been six months now where every single weekend we have to witness the streets of London awash with people, many of whom seem to have no problem at all declaring their full-throated support for hamas, waving around antisemitic placards, calling for Jihad, showing swastikas, waving antisemitic flags -- It's enough!"

Reuters reported on Saturday that Cleverly had contacted the Met about the incident, but had no details about the content of the communication.

The Met responded to the CAA video on Friday, saying that they recognized the worry that it caused and would review the circumstances.

We have decided to release additional footage. Imagine what it feels like to be Jewish and treated in this way by a crowd of police officers.It is the right of every Londoner, Jewish or not, to walk freely around the city. If police threaten Jews with arrest for doing so or… pic.twitter.com/3jWyTwQK6G — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) April 19, 2024

"We have always said that we recognise the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to be an issue of concern for many Londoners, and this includes the regular protests and marches in central London," said the Met. "Everyone has the right to travel throughout the capital in safety."

According to CAA, Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist blamed the NGO for putting a “dent in the confidence of many Jewish Londoners” and called the Thursday video provocative.

The statement was later retracted, and later on Friday the Met apologized for both their response and the confrontation.

"The use of the term 'openly Jewish' by one of our officers is hugely regrettable," said the Met. "We have reflected on the strength of the response to our previous statement. In an effort to make a point about the policing of protest we cause further offence. This was never our intention. We have removed that statement and we apologise. Being Jewish is not a provocation. Jewish Londoners must be able to feel safe in this city."

Falter said that the Met had contacted him regarding his call for concerned citizens to walk with Jewish community members and wear Jewish skullcaps on April 27. The Met said that it was willing to meet with him and discuss anyone planning a protest ahead of the next Saturday. Falter said that this was "missing the point."

"The Met has yet to say what it will actually do to protect Jews," said CAA, adding that they were concerned about public perception, and had engaged with little correspondence with Falter.

Every Saturday the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign and other organizations have led large marches through London. On April 13, they claimed to have amassed 80,000 demonstrators. On April 27, they planned to meet at Parliament square and march to Hyde Park.