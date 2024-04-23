Congressman calls House to pass 'Antisemitism Awareness Act' outside Columbia University campus

New York Republican Reps. Mike Lawler and Anthony D'Esposito and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined actor Michael Rappaport and radio show host Sid Rosenberg for a news conference outside of Columbia University on Monday afternoon to condemn the antisemitic protests on campus.

Lawler said every college and university president who refuses to take action should immediately "resign in disgrace" or be thrown out.

He added he's never seen a more disgraceful act than what's being seen on college campuses right now.

I was proud to stand with my colleague @ANTHONYDESPO, @NassauExec Bruce Blakeman, @sidrosenberg, @MichaelRapaport, and so many others at @Columbia today to oppose the antisemitism we’ve seen.Here’s the reality: hate is taught. It is taught in the schools of Gaza and… pic.twitter.com/My316eIrmt — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) April 22, 2024

Following the news conference in a post on X, Lawler said the House must pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act and the Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act immediately to "strip universities and colleges of funding if they allow this hatred on campus."

"The reality"

"Here’s the reality: hate is taught. It is taught in the schools of Gaza and unfortunately it is being taught here in the United States," Lawler said. "Enough is enough. We have a responsibility to act and ensure our students are safe from the Hamas apologists in our own country. Demonstrators sit in an encampment as they protest in solidarity with Pro-Palestinian organizers on the Columbia University campus, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, US. April 19, 2024. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

D'Esposito said what's being seen is not just an attack on Jews or an attack on Israel, it's an attack on democracy.

"And we are here today to make it very clear," D'Esposito said.