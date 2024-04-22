Crisis on campus: Tensions swell at Yale, Columbia
Ivy League university campuses see increasing tensions over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Jewish Democratic Reps visit Columbia
Jewish Democratic Representatives Jared Moskowitz, Josh Gottheimer, Dan Goldman, and Kathy Manning arrived at Columbia University Monday afternoon.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul visits Columbia University
New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited Columbia University on Monday, amid a week-long protest movement that has included open expressions of support for Hamas and other proscribed terrorist organizations.
In light of the protests, Jewish leaders have provided walking police escorts to and from campus for students concerned for their safety, the university has switched to remote classes, and the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce has sent a letter to the university's president charging that the school is in breach of its obligations under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
"Right now, there are many students not feeling safe on campus," Hochul said, vowing to protect public safety and security and also to protect people's right to peaceably assemble. The governor met with a group of students who, she reported, "are scared to walk on campus."
"I was once a student protester," Hochul said in a video posted to X. "I protested institutions, I protested governments, I protested against apartheid. But I've never seen a level of protest that is so person-to-person, it is so visceral, and I'm calling on everyone: people need to find their humanity. Have the conversations. Talk to each other."
Columbia goes remote amid "intimidating and harassing behavior" at protests
Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced on Monday a same-day shift to virtual classes, according to the Columbia Daily Spectator, to "deescalate the rancor" at the Ivy League school that has been embroiled in controversy as student protests express open support for Hamas and other proscribed terrorist groups.
Earlier this week, one rabbi serving Jewish students on campus advised his community to leave campus until their safety could be guaranteed. Columbia Hillel, a center for Jewish life at the university, has offered students police walking escorts to and from the school.
NYC Mayor on Columbia protests: 'We will not be a city of lawlessness'
The mayor cited several examples of violent rhetoric used on campus, and pledged that the police were ready to respond to law-breaking; he noted, however, that the university is private property.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is “horrified and disgusted” with the antisemitism being spewed at and around Columbia University’s campus, according to a statement from the mayor’s office on Sunday night.
Adams said he condemns the hate speech heard during the protests such as a woman who yelled ‘We are Hamas’ and another woman who held a sign with an arrow pointing to Jewish students stating ‘Al-Qasam’s Next Targets.’
Adams said supporting an organization that threatens to kill Jews is “sickening and despicable.”
“As I have repeatedly said, hate has no place in our city, and I have instructed the NYPD to investigate any violation of law that is reported,” Adams said. “Rest assured, the NYPD will not hesitate to arrest anyone who is found to be breaking the law.”
Adams said New York City will not be a city of lawlessness, and those professional agitators seeking to seize the ongoing conflict in the Middle East to sow chaos and division in our city will not succeed.
Chairman of House Education Committee to Columbia president: We will hold you accountable
"If you do not rectify this danger, then the Committee will not hesitate in holding you accountable," the congresswoman wrote.
US Representative Virginia Foxx, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, wrote a letter to Columbia University President Minouche Shafik on Sunday charging the university with a failure to meet its obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to ensure an environment of equal opportunity for Jewish students.
Foxx, a Republican who represents a constituency in North Carolina, wrote that "Columbia’s continued failure to restore order and safety promptly to campus constitutes a major breach of the University’s Title VI obligations, upon which federal financial assistance is contingent, and which must immediately be rectified.
Columbia deactivates dissident Israeli-American professor's ID
Columbia University has deactivated the ID card of Shai Davidai, the Israeli-American professor at Columbia Business School whose crusade against pro-Hamas student activity has won global attention claimed on Monday.
'Campuses in revolt:' Columbia-like encampments emerge at US universities
Encampments were started at Yale, the University of Michigan, New York University, The New School, Tufts University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Emerson College, and Rutgers University.
Anti-Israel protest encampments have emerged on at least eight American universities in emulation of the Columbia University campus occupation, following National Students for Justice in Palestine and several other pro-Palestinina groups calling to do so on Saturday night.
In addition to the Columbia encampment that had started on Wednesday, encampments were started at Yale University, University of Michigan, New York University, The New School, Tufts University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Emerson College, and Rutgers University. A encampment was also established on Friday at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but the local SJP chapter said on Instagram on Monday that they had moved from the location.
In a social media post by NSJP entitled "campuses in revolt," the organization promised that more encampments would be established.
As the Israel-Hamas war approaches its 200th day, protest encampments on Ivy League campuses continue to fuel tensions between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian/pro-Hamas students and faculty.