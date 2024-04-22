Crisis on campus: Tensions swell at Yale, Columbia

New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited Columbia University on Monday, amid a week-long protest movement that has included open expressions of support for Hamas and other proscribed terrorist organizations.

In light of the protests, Jewish leaders have provided walking police escorts to and from campus for students concerned for their safety, the university has switched to remote classes, and the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce has sent a letter to the university's president charging that the school is in breach of its obligations under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

This morning I went to Columbia University and convened City Hall, NYPD & Columbia’s President to discuss the need to fight antisemitism and protect public safety.



The recent harassment and rhetoric is vile and abhorrent. Every student deserves to be safe. pic.twitter.com/zLYWJV3MHD — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 22, 2024

"Right now, there are many students not feeling safe on campus," Hochul said, vowing to protect public safety and security and also to protect people's right to peaceably assemble. The governor met with a group of students who, she reported, "are scared to walk on campus."

"I was once a student protester," Hochul said in a video posted to X. "I protested institutions, I protested governments, I protested against apartheid. But I've never seen a level of protest that is so person-to-person, it is so visceral, and I'm calling on everyone: people need to find their humanity. Have the conversations. Talk to each other."