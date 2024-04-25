NYC Mayor: 'No room for hate in our city to praise Hamas'

In an interview on Wednesday evening with local news station WABC 7, New York City Mayor Eric Adams described some of the language used by pro-Palestinian protestors throughout the city as "immoral."

Adams said the "disgusting" terms he's heard and some of the flyers he's seen is "not who we are."

He made clear his support for Israel is unwavering.

Adams denounces Hamas support

Demonstrators sit in an encampment as they protest in solidarity with Pro-Palestinian organizers on the Columbia University campus, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, US. April 19, 2024. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

"There's no room for hate in our city to praise Hamas, which is a terrorist and must be destroyed and dismantled," Adams said. "No one wants to see innocent lives lost in Palestine, but we have to bring home the hostages, and we have to dismantle and destroy Hamas."

Adams called for those who want to peacefully protest to "police themselves" to avoid hate speech and hate terminology.

"We should not be lifting up a terrorist [group] that participated in October 7th and other atrocities," he said.