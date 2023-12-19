Israel-Hamas War: IDF completes dismantling of Hamas in Gaza's Jabalya

The IDF's 162nd Division has finished completely dismantling Hamas’s three battalions of terror forces in the Jabalya area of northern Gaza, killing thousands of Hamas’s forces and arresting 500 terrorists.

There are also an additional 3,000 Hamas-associated persons, non-combatants, who have also been arrested. Over 70 of those arrested directly participated in the October 7 massacre in southern Israel.

Although the IDF had already achieved control over the center of Gaza City, the Shaati area, the Beit Hanoun area, and some other areas by mid-November, IDF operations against Jabalya started later.

They were halted mid-operation by the week-long ceasefire at the end of November and it took around two-and-a-half weeks of renewed fighting to both gain control over Jabalya and to be able to dismantle Hamas’s organized military capabilities.

There were three battalions that split the defense of Jabalya into zones because each battalion commander wanted the honor of defending an area viewed as crucial and central to Hamas's rule.

It is unclear to the IDF how long it will keep extensive forces deep in Jabalya once Israel moves to “Stage 3,” referring to a point where the “main war” is over but where the IDF is expected to continue for three to nine months to fight an insurgency.

For example, the IDF expects that it will maintain the right and power to penetrate anywhere in the area to immediately deal with any terror threat, but that might not mean keeping large forces "in the face" of Palestinian civilians if the area, in general, remains stable.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that different parts of Gaza might transition to “Stage 3” at different rates, with some areas starting to rebuild while others still might remain in extended low-intensity conflict.

Also, the IDF announced on Monday that operations in Beit Hanun were complete and that much of its 252nd Division, with lots of reservists, would be able to return home.

Over 57 houses of the 70 Hamas terrorists from Jabalya who were involved in the October 7 massacre have been destroyed by the IDF, and there are plans to destroy the other 13 as part of a set policy.

Besides those structures, the IDF is currently destroying 40 structures per day, which contain boobytraps and Hamas weapons.

IDF takes over two houses connected to Yahya Sinwar

Destroying Hamas’s capabilities in Jabalya included not only fighting, patrolling, and inspecting territory above ground but also profoundly extensive work to dismantle their capabilities underground. Around two full weeks were invested in inspecting and destroying Hamas’s tunnels in Jabalya.

Part of the progress against Hamas’s underground capabilities in Jabalya and in northern Gaza, in general, has been taking control over two houses connected to Hamas's Gaza chief, Yahya Sinwar, both east of Shaati and east of the center of Gaza City.

One of the houses was also connected to Sinwar's daughter.

The house had windows that prevented observers from the outside from seeing inside the house, while inside the house, it had fancy curtains.

There were no less than 40 video surveillance cameras connected to the house, which also contained important intelligence items linked to Sinwar and had a “VIP-style” elevator.

In addition, the house had tunnels connecting it to Hamas’s military headquarters, to Shifa Hospital, and to a mosque which Hamas used extensively for terror operations.

Some IDF officials confessed to being surprised at how advanced and extensive the underground networks were, even though IDF intelligence has known about Hamas’s heavy investment in tunnels for years.

According to some Hamas forces who surrendered to the IDF, part of what convinced them to surrender was being attacked from five different directions at once.

Some of those who surrendered said they viewed the Israeli onslaught as a sign that the IDF was crazy, noting they had not imagined the intensity of the attack. They also expressed anger at Sinwar having abandoned them and were just desperate for food and water at any cost.

Similar to the videos of the surrenders that were circulated on social media, IDF sources described moments of surrender as large amounts of Hamas forces all coming out of their positions at once with their hands up.

One of the next missions of IDF 162nd Division will involve achieving control over the areas of Daraj and Tuffah, which are said to be the last and smallest remaining areas of northern Gaza, which the IDF has still not engaged much.

Daraj and Tuffah are also the only areas in northern Gaza that are still able to consistently fire rockets, with most rockets fired on Israel now coming from Rafah in deep southern Gaza.

There is still heavy fighting in Shejaia, another northern Gaza area, but the IDF has been at work there for over two weeks and has already made significant progress.