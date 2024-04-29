'Columbia will burn': Columbia threatens to suspend pro-Hamas encampment members

Columbia University has issued a final notice to pro-Palestinian student protesters: dismantle their encampment by 2 pm on Monday day and commit to university policies until June 2025, or face suspension - according to reports in American media.

The demand came as universities, including Harvard, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania, have been dealing with similar protests sparked by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

These protests have resulted in numerous arrests and have significantly disrupted campus activities as the academic year ends. Columbia's approach, which includes transitioning to remote classes and setting multiple deadlines, has also led to a class-action lawsuit from Jewish students and a request for a civil rights investigation.

Threats and responses

The protesters, as expected, didn't respond positively: "Columbia University has threatened the students in the Gaza solidarity encampment with mass suspensions if they do not sign waivers by 2pm today," Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), one of the organizations on campus responded on social media.

They shared the letter from Columbia president with red marker responses on them: "Columbia will burn," or "I aint reading all that - Free Palestine."

Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti Defamation League (ADL) National Director and CEO tweeted in response: "PYM is one of the orgs behind the anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses across America. After Columbia President Shafik spent weeks negotiating with them, here is how they responded to her entreaty today. As they say, a picture is worth 1000 words."