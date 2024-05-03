Holocaust Remembrance Day: Six stories of survival, resilience

At the heart of the Holocaust Remembrance Day Official State Ceremony, held annually at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, lies the deeply moving torch-lighting ceremony.

Six torches are ignited, symbolizing the six million Jewish lives lost during the brutal onslaught of the German Nazis and their collaborators.

The honor of lighting these torches is bestowed upon Holocaust survivors, whose individual stories of survival and resilience are shared through poignant short films. These narratives not only commemorate the victims but also illuminate the profound courage of those who endured the darkest chapters of history.

This year, these stories carry an even greater impact in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre, the deadliest single attack on Jews since the Holocaust, and the worldwide explosion of antisemitism we are witnessing. These events are a stark reminder that the lessons of the past must never be forgotten.

As the bridge generation between the remnants of the eyewitness generation and the future, we are committed to remembering the history of this dark chapter of our past by amplifying the heart-wrenching stories of Pnina Hefer, Allegra Gutta, Arie Eitani, Raisa Brodsky, Michael Bar-On, and Izi Kabilio. Pnina Hefer (credit: YOSSI ALONI)

Pnina Hefer

Born in 1930 in Romania, Pnina Hefer (nee Weiss) grew up in a large family with a strong Zionist outlook. Though Hungary took control of Pnina’s hometown in 1940, it wasn’t until the Germans occupied the region in 1944 that the Weiss family faced increased persecution. They were eventually sent to the Szilágysomlyó ghetto and later deported to Auschwitz. Most of the family perished in the gas chambers, leaving Pnina and her sister Bluma to endure the horrors of the camp for over five months. They were later transferred to Bergen-Belsen, where they were liberated by US soldiers in April 1945.

After the war, Pnina and Bluma boarded the Ma’apilim vessel Knesset Israel in 1946 but were soon captured by the British. Despite the loss of their coveted prayer book, their outspokenness and resilience caught the attention of their surviving brothers in Israel. Sent to Cyprus, they eventually reached the Atlit detention camp in 1947. Pnina pursued her dream of teaching in Jerusalem, eventually reuniting with surviving siblings.

After marrying Jacob Hefer, she and her husband served as educational emissaries in Tunisia and Argentina before returning to Israel. Pnina became the principal of the Masuot school in Bnei Brak. An active Holocaust survivor, she shares her story widely and celebrates her liberation with her extensive family, who continue the tradition of education in Israel. Today, Pnina and Jacob have three daughters, 16 grandchildren, and more than 45 great-grandchildren, all living in Israel.

Allegra Gutta

Allegra Gutta’s journey through adversity began in Benghazi, Libya, where she experienced the horrors of wartime persecution. In 1942, amid the chaos of World War II, Allegra and her family faced deportation to the Giado concentration camp by the Italian authorities. Although two of her brothers managed to evade capture and then served in the British army, Allegra, along with her parents and most of her siblings, endured the brutal conditions of the camp.

Life in Giado was a constant struggle against overcrowding, starvation, and disease. Despite her own hardships, Allegra selflessly cared for the sick, including her father, who fell victim to the typhus outbreak. The loss of loved ones, including her father and younger sister Fortune, left scars that remain with Allegra to this day.

The tide turned with the liberation of Giado by the British in 1943. Allegra and her surviving family members returned to Benghazi, where they rebuilt their shattered lives. The ominous presence of danger soon cast a shadow, prompting their daring escape to Tripoli under cover of darkness in 1948. With the assistance of the Jewish Agency, they embarked on their journey to Israel, seeking refuge and a new beginning.

Their arrival in Israel marked the start of another chapter filled with hope and determination. Settling first in Binyamina and later in Old Jaffa, they eventually found a permanent home in Holon. In 1952, Allegra married Aaron Gino Gutta, laying the foundation for a family rooted in strength.

Despite the hardships she endured, Allegra refused to let her past define her. Embracing life with vigor, she became an active member of her community in Tel Aviv, nurturing friendships, pursuing hobbies, and finding joy in the company of her growing family. Her indomitable spirit stands as a testament to the human capacity for triumph over adversity. Today, surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Allegra Gutta’s legacy shines as a beacon of hope and resilience.

Arie Eitani

Arie Eitani, originally named Armin Guttman, was born in Milan, Italy, in 1927. He reveled in a joyous childhood until the eruption of World War II compelled his family’s return to Hungary. The only member of his family to survive, Arie endured a harrowing journey through the Holocaust that was marked by remarkable acts of bravery and resilience.

First incarcerated in the Eger ghetto in 1944, Arie was then deported to Auschwitz, where he narrowly escaped death during selections and suffered the horrors of forced labor. “We were forced to run naked in front of the SS officers. I didn’t pass [the selection]! I don’t know where I mustered the courage, but I took advantage of a split-second when no one was paying attention and crawled under the cattle cars. I got dressed quickly and joined the prisoners who had been found fit for work.”

His survival during the death march and until the liberation from the Allach concentration camp by US soldiers showcased his unyielding determination.

After the war, Arie embarked on a perilous journey to Mandatory Palestine, facing imprisonment in Cyprus before finally reaching his destination in 1947. He joined the Hagana forces and fought bravely in the War of Independence, where he suffered severe wounds in combat.

Despite enduring unimaginable trauma, Arie emerged as a founding member of Kibbutz Ha’on and found love with Rina, also a Holocaust survivor. Together, they built a family that spans generations, though they faced the loss of their daughter Esther in 2023. Rina passed away in 2020.

Arie’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the resilience of those who survived the darkest chapters of history.

Raisa Brodsky

Raisa Brodsky’s journey from the tranquility of her childhood in Sharhorod, Ukraine, to the horrors of the Holocaust and ultimately to the resilience of rebuilding her life in Israel is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Born to a traditional Jewish family, Raisa experienced the upheaval of the Nazi invasion and the subsequent establishment of a ghetto in her town. Despite the perilous circumstances, her family’s courage and resourcefulness helped them survive, with her father’s, Zamvel, underground resistance efforts standing out as a beacon of hope.

Facing the constant threat of discovery and the ravages of disease, Raisa’s family endured unfathomable hardship. Yet, even in the darkest moments, acts of kindness and solidarity from neighbors and strangers alike provided glimmers of humanity. After liberation, Raisa seized the opportunity to pursue an education and eventually immigrated to Israel, fulfilling her father’s dream.

In Israel, Raisa’s commitment to preserving the memory of the Holocaust and educating future generations reflects her enduring resilience. Through her involvement in survivor associations and willingness to share her story, she ensures that the legacy of those who perished lives on. Raisa’s dedication to teaching and deep connection to her family represent the indomitable spirit of survival and hope.

Michael Bar-On

Michael Bar-On’s odyssey from the horrors of the Holocaust to a distinguished career in Israel embodies the true meaning of resilience and determination. Born Michael Brownfeld in Kraków, Poland, he suffered the loss of his parents to typhus and navigated through perilous escapes across multiple countries.

Posing as a Christian, Michael evaded capture and embarked on a perilous journey, traveling hundreds of kilometers on foot with his siblings. Their arrival in Mandatory Palestine via Istanbul marked the end of their arduous escape, albeit with a stint in the Atlit detention camp.

In Israel, Michael’s commitment to education and service flourished. He became a counselor for Holocaust survivors, joined the IDF, and rose through the ranks to become a lieutenant-colonel. Even in retirement, he remained dedicated, serving in administrative roles at Bar-Ilan University.

Throughout his life, Michael’s resilience and adaptability were evident, from his escape from imprisonment to his successful integration into Israeli society. Renaming himself Bar-On, he embraced his new identity while preserving the memory of his past. With his wife, Haya, he built a family legacy spanning three generations, a testament to his enduring spirit and the triumph of hope over adversity.

Izi Kabilio

Izi Kabilio’s odyssey from Sarajevo to Israel encapsulates the indomitable spirit of survival amid the darkest chapters of history. Born into the warmth of a close-knit family, Izi had a childhood that was abruptly shattered by the encroaching specter of the Nazi occupation.

Amid chaos, Izi’s family faced the perilous threat of deportation. They found unlikely salvation in the form of Josip Eberhardt, a German acquaintance who defied the prevailing hatred of Jews to offer them refuge. With forged papers and clandestine arrangements, they navigated a perilous maze of hiding places, evading the clutches of the oppressors. Throughout their harrowing journey, Izi and his family clung to hope, finding solace in their unwavering determination to survive. Amid the turmoil of war, they forged bonds with partisan fighters, drawing strength from their shared struggle for freedom.

Their eventual return to Sarajevo heralded a new beginning, but the call of Zion beckoned, and in 1948 they embraced the promise of a homeland in Israel. There, Izi embarked on a new chapter, contributing his talents to the burgeoning nation while honoring the memory of those lost.

With each passing year, Izi’s commitment to Holocaust remembrance grows stronger. He is a beacon of resilience and perseverance for future generations. As he shares his story with audiences far and wide, he ensures that the legacy of survival endures as a testament to the triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

IN ADDITION to the six torch lighters, two survivors will participate in this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony.

Yitzhak Perlmutter will recite the El Maleh Rahamim prayer for the martyrs, and Haim Noy will deliver remarks on behalf of all Holocaust survivors.

Yitzhak Perlmutter

Born in 1935, Yitzhak Perlmutter made a journey from Mako, Hungary, to Israel that epitomizes resilience amid tragedy. With his father conscripted into labor service, Yitzhak’s family faced the horrors of German occupation. Despite separation and unimaginable hardship in Auschwitz, Yitzhak’s determination to protect his family remained unyielding. Following liberation, they returned to Hungary, only to confront the devastating loss of loved ones. After immigrating to Israel in 1946, Yitzhak dedicated his life to education, shaping generations with resilience and hope. Today, alongside his wife, Yitzhak’s legacy thrives through his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, embodying the triumph of the human spirit.

Haim Noy

Born in 1929, Haim Noy hails from the Upper Bystrá, Czechoslovakia. In an attempt to escape the Hungarian annexation, Haim fled barefoot in an attempt to evade capture. In April 1944, Haim was in the town of Khust for Passover when they were forced into the local ghetto. A few months later, he was deported to Auschwitz. After enduring the horrors of Auschwitz and a grueling death march, Haim was liberated in 1945. Embracing Zionism, he reached Palestine, served in the IDF’s Golani Brigade, and dedicated his life to education and remembrance. With his late wife, Haya, also a survivor, Haim’s legacy thrives through his loving family, embodying resilience and the enduring spirit of survival. ■

The official State Opening Ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day will take place on Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. at the Warsaw Ghetto Square, Yad Vashem, in Jerusalem. The ceremony will be broadcast live via the Yad Vashem website and Facebook page.