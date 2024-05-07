Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate outside Auschwitz during March of the Living

Pro-Palestinian protesters chanted “free Palestine” outside Auschwitz in Poland, according to footage shared by i24 journalist India Naftali on X Monday and multiple international media reports.

The pro-Palestinian protest occurred during a march commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Footage revealed a large number of police placed around the circumference of the protest. Ynet reported that the police were creating a buffer to ensure that the protesters did not interact with those participating in March of the Living.

‼️ A Palestinian protest is happening outside of Auschwitz now! THIS IS SICKENING. pic.twitter.com/0jxFKX7ypb — India Naftali (@indianaftali) May 6, 2024

Reactions to the pro-Palestinian protest

“A Palestinian protest is happening outside of Auschwitz now! THIS IS SICKENING,” Naftali commented.

"I feel immense anger,” an Israeli March of the Living participant told Ynet. "If we thought never again, we received another blow to the head at Auschwitz with the realization that what was done to Jews on this cursed land, could be repeated especially after October 7. I face them fearless and proud with our national flag." Handprints on a wall at Auschwitz, March of the Living, May 6, 2024. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

"They must not be allowed anywhere," Holocaust survivor Jacqueline Glicksman told the source. "On Holocaust Remembrance Day, let us hold our heads up high and unite with the memory of the six million who were murdered, in the Holocaust and all those massacred on October 7."

“Through this protest we want to say that we bow down to the victims of the Holocaust too,” Omar Faris, president of an association of Palestinians in Poland, told the Associated Press in defense of the protest. “At the same time, we demand an end to war, an end to genocide.”