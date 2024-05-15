Jewish NYC businesses vandalized on Israeli Independence Day eve

Two Jewish-owned New York City businesses were vandalized on the eve of Israeli Independence Day, Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz said on Wednesday.

The Rothschild TLV Israeli cuisine restaurant and Israeli market-style Nuts Factory were both allegedly defaced on Tuesday night.

Steinmetz said on social media that he had met with Rothschild chef Guy Kairi and assured him that the Jewish community would stand with him. The rabbi encouraged the community to patronize the establishments.

Antisemitism in New York City

"To paraphrase Jeremiah, antisemitism has arrived at our window," said Steinmetz. "In the face of these attacks, we will do what Jews have always done: Stay strong. We won't give an inch to haters." NEW YORK City Mayor Eric Adams meets with President Isaac Herzog during a recent presidential visit to New York City. ‘Hatred and intolerance have no place in New York City, and should have no place elsewhere,’ says Adams. (credit: New York City Mayor’s Office)

NYC city hall was lit blue and white in honor of Israel's Independence Day, according to NYC Mayor Eric Adams honoring "the remarkable achievements of the State of Israel and the resilience of its people."

"As mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population on the globe outside of Israel, I am reminded everyday how important of an ally Israel has been to America," said Adams.

This is a developing story.