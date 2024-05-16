Harvard's lack of action on antisemitism exposed by Congressional Committee

The Committee on Education & the Workforce, led by Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC), highlighted on Thursday severe shortcomings in Harvard University’s approach to handling antisemitism on its campus. This revelation comes from a detailed investigative update which includes internal documents that were subpoenaed earlier this year.

According to the update, Harvard’s Antisemitism Advisory Group (AAG) had put forward a set of robust recommendations aimed at curbing antisemitic incidents at the university. These recommendations, however, were neither publicized nor implemented, raising questions about the university's commitment to combating this issue.

The documents revealed that the AAG found antisemitic harassment to be a significant issue at Harvard, leading to a point where a majority of the AAG members even threatened to resign due to the perceived inadequacy of the university's response.

Chairwoman Foxx criticized the former university president, stating, “The Committee’s report proves that former President Gay and Harvard’s leadership merely used the AAG for optics without taking real action. This is a clear display of the dysfunctional administration and moral decay at Harvard.” Harvard University President Claudine Gay testifies before a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled ''Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, December 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

Enforcing a zero-tolerance policy

The AAG’s recommendations included enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for classroom disruptions, protecting shared learning environments, holding student organizations accountable, countering antisemitic speech, and reviewing academic content for antisemitic biases. Furthermore, concerns about the potential influence of "dark money" linked to Iran, Qatar, and associates of terrorist groups on campus activities were also brought to light.

The report also pointed out a troubling trend of decreasing Jewish enrollment and pervasive ostracization of Israeli students, which have not been adequately addressed by Harvard’s leadership. The ongoing investigation by the committee continues as more documents are expected to be produced in response to the subpoena.

This exposure by the congressional committee has ignited a call for more transparent actions from Harvard and other universities in dealing with such critical issues, ensuring that advisory groups like the AAG are not just for show but for significant institutional changes.

The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America (Orthodox Union), the largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization in the US, has commended the House Committee on Education & the Workforce for its detailed investigation into Harvard University's apparent disregard for escalating antisemitism. Nathan Diament, Executive Director of Public Policy at the Orthodox Union, expressed deep concern over the university's failure to act, stating, "Even after the advisory committee's establishment by then-president Claudine Gay to address the chaos, her refusal to implement their advice exemplifies a pattern of neglect and empty gestures."

The Orthodox Union has called upon the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights to promptly conclude its investigation under Title VI and to enforce necessary sanctions against Harvard. Furthermore, the Union is urging the Senate to address campus antisemitism more aggressively by conducting hearings to spotlight and rectify these ongoing issues.

Diament emphasized the community's distress, "This is a trying time for our community and all Americans who value a safe, inclusive educational environment. We appreciate the House Committee's efforts and remain vigilant in urging our leaders to uphold the foundational American values of equality and justice in our educational institutions."