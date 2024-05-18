Mohamed Hadid: Israeli Jews have no genetic connection to ancient Hebrews

Real estate Mogul Mohamed Hadid made claims on Friday that Israeli Jews have no Levantine genetic ancestry on Instagram, adding that they are being antisemitic to a true Semitic people, those of Palestinian origin.

Hadid had shared an Instagram story entitled “identity theft” by an artist and published it as a social media post.

“John Hopkins genetic study shows 97.5% of Judaics living in Israel have absolutely no ancient Hebrew DNA, are therefore not semites, and have no ancient blood ties to the land of Palestine at all,” read the image. “Whereas 80% of Palestinians carry ancient Hebrew DNA and thus are real semites.”

Hadid said that Israeli Jews should show their ancestry for comparison to his.

Hadid: "We are the Semitic people"

“We are the Semitic people,” said Hadid. “All these clowns are Eastern Europeans Zionists calling everyone antisemitic, when they are antisemitic against us.” BELLA HADID poses at the Cannes Film Festival last month. To see a company like Swarovski, with a horrific Nazi past, stepping in to fund, empower, and elevate her felt like a kick to the knees, says the writer (credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE)

The Nazareth-born American developer and father of models Bella and Gigi Hadid has been vocal on social media since the beginning of the October 7 war, often posting controversial content.

On Thursday night, he shared an image of the red triangle used in Hamas propaganda to denote targeting of a vehicle or person, with the text declaring “you entered our land with the Balfour Declaration, and you will leave it with God’s promise.”