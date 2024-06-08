‘Serious equalities issues’: Metropolitan Police slammed over treatment of pro-Israel group

The counter-protest group Enough is Enough criticized the Metropolitan Police ahead of its protest on Saturday, alleging “serious equalities issues” on where and how Jewish and pro-Palestinian groups were allowed to demonstrate.

The Metropolitan Police claimed that the conditions of today’s protest and counter-protest had been agreed upon, a claim refuted by Enough is Enough.

This is not true.Enough is Enough did not “agree” to the location stated. It was imposed, against our will, by the @metpoliceuk.The reason given by @metpoliceuk was that our preferred location in Aldwych would have caused too much “disruption” to businesses and the theatre… https://t.co/b1touSW5Ny — Enough is Enough! (@EIE2024) June 7, 2024

“Enough is Enough did not “agree” to the location stated. It was imposed, against our will, by the @metpoliceuk,” the group wrote on X. “The reason given by @metpoliceuk was that our preferred location in Aldwych would have caused too much “disruption” to businesses and the theatre district. Despite having been located there previously. The Strand on the junction of Milford Lane where Enough is Enough will be allowed to demonstrate. (credit: Metropolitan Police)

“Yes you heard that, c. 100 people on a junction that is already blocked for a 10,000 person hate march is the thing that forces the police to use these powers to move protests that we’ve heard can only be used in the most extreme of circumstances. The permitted route for the pro-Palestinian march. (credit: Metropolitan Police)

“If this is the legal threshold then why is a march running through half of London allowed?

“How can this be seen to be the same threshold? Which in itself raises serious equalities issues.

“The @metpoliceuk have clearly shown they have the powers to significantly curtail, move and reduce in length the protests - but only seem willing to use them on people they aren’t scared of.

“Perhaps the fear that openly Jewish protestors may antagonise the antisemites is the real reason…”

The “openly Jewish” comment is thought to be a reference to a recent incident in which the CEO of Campaign Against Antisemitism was threatened with arrest by a Metropolitan Police officer for being “openly Jewish” - which the officer said could antagonize pro-Palestinian protesters.

“You are quite openly Jewish. This is a pro-Palestinian march. I am not accusing you of anything, but I am worried about the reaction to your presence.”Enough is enough. It is time for a major change.On Saturday 27th April — the next anti-Israel march — we are asking you,… pic.twitter.com/lfJr7UZnif — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) April 18, 2024

Metropolitan police statements

Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Andy Valentine, who is leading this weekend’s policing operation, said “Everyone in London has a right to protest, and we continue to balance that with every Londoner’s right to go about their lives without fear or serious disruption.

“We have been in discussions with the PSC, Enough is Enough, religious leaders from both the Jewish and Muslim communities, community groups and businesses.

“The conditions put in place on the PSC march and the Enough is Enough counter-protest consider and balance the impact these events have on London and the right to protest, and seek to minimise disruption.

“We recognise the strong views of those participating in both protests. We urge everyone to exercise their right to protest calmly and within the law to avoid any unnecessary conflict.

“We have faced unprecedented public order demand since October and continue to take rapid enforcement action against anyone who crosses the line during events.”

The Metropolitan Police said that “The PSC march will form up in Russell Square, WC1 until 1330 hours on Saturday 8 June. The march will follow a route down Southampton Row, Kingsway, Aldwych, Arundel Street, Temple Place, Victoria Embankment, Horse Guards Avenue, Whitehall, and end in Parliament Square. The Enough is Enough counter-protest will form on the Strand on the junction of Milford Lane after 1230 hours.”