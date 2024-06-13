'Raise your hand if you're a Zionist': Anti-Israel mob dares Zionists to identify themselves

A pro-Palestinian mob challenged passengers aboard a crowded New York City subway car to identify themselves as Zionists on Monday, as shown in videos that have gone viral on social media.

The demonstrators can be heard chanting, “Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist. This is your chance to get out.”

After nobody responded, a man shouted, “Okay, no Zionists here. We’re good.”

The incident occured at the 14th Street-Union Square station, American media sources reported.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) took to X on Wednesday to slam the protestors.

Anti-Zionism is a modern manifestation of antisemitism. Example: An Anti-Zionist declaring on a NYC subway car: “Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. This is your chance to get out.” Anyone threatening to purge “Zionists” (i.e. most Jews) from public places is an… pic.twitter.com/e3Wh6Ztp32 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) June 12, 2024

“Anti-Zionism is a modern manifestation of antisemitism,” Torres wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a video of the protestors. “Anyone threatening to purge ‘Zionists’ (i.e. most Jews) from public places is an antisemite. Period.”

Protests erupt outside Nova exhibit in NYC

On the same day in New York City, pro-Palestinian protesters rallied on Wall Street outside of the Nova Music Festival exhibit, commemorating those killed or taken hostage by Hamas terrorists at the music festival on Oct. 7.

One of the protest's organizers, from the pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime (WOL), said the Nova exhibit was “nothing more than Zionist propaganda,” The Jerusalem Post previously reported.

The protest was part of a “citywide day of rage for Gaza” organized by WOL, and some demonstrators held a banner that read “Long Live October 7th.” Demonstrators holding a banner protest in solidarity with Pro-Palestinian organizers as they block a street, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, US. April 18, 2024. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams denounced the protests in a video he posted online Tuesday.

“While peaceful protests will be allowed, New York City will never cower in the face of those trying to divide us,” Adams said in his video. “Hate has no place in our city.”