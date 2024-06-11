NYC Mayor Adams slams pro-Palestinian protests in front of Nova exhibit, calls them 'despicable'

In a press conference Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was "extremely troubled" by the protestors who waved Hamas and Hezbollah flags in front of the Nova music festival exhibit on Monday night in a "Citywide Day of Rage" sponsored by pro-Palestinian group Within our Lifetime.

Hamas should be destroyed, Adams said, adding it was disgusting to see its flag waved.

"You cannot call for peace while you're celebrating what happened on October 7," Adams said.

Adams calls on protesters to attend Nova exhibit

More people should see the Nova exhibit to understand the extent of the devastation that took place on October 7, he added. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest near the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Adams said he spoke with New York Police Department leadership regarding Monday night's protest and the arrests made.