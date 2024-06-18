Plaque for Belgian resistance fighters who saved Jews defaced with swastika

A memorial plaque in Brussels commemorating three Belgian resistance fighters who attacked a convoy to Auschwitz was defaced with white supremacist symbols, Jewish organizations and a Belgian blogger said on Sunday.

Writer Jeremie Tojerow shared on Facebook that the plaque in Bois de la Cambre park honoring three fighters that attacked the twentieth convoy from the Mechelen transit camp to Auschwitz was spraypainted.

La plaque commémorative en l’honneur des 3 résistants qui ont attaqué le 20eme convoi de déportation (située au bois de la Cambre) badigeonnée et souillée par une croix gammée…Quelle bande de petits lâches. Quelle tristesse. Cc @VilleBruxelles pic.twitter.com/MInYiBjgi1 — Jérémie Tojerow (@jeremietoj) June 16, 2024

The picture published by Tojerow showed that a white swastika and the white nationalist version of the Celtic Cross had been painted on the memorial.

The plaque had been cleaned by the city by Monday, said Tojerow, who thanked the municipality for their quick response.

Jewish organizations' response

The European Jewish Congress said on X that it condemned "this despicable act and hope the perpetrators are identified and punished."

Coordinating Committee of Belgian Jewish Organizations secretary-general said Monday that "whether you are Jewish or save one, for these imbeciles, you are guilty."