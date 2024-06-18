Plaque for Belgian resistance fighters who saved Jews defaced with swastika

The memorial plaque in Brussels that a white swastika and the white nationalist version of the Celtic Cross had been painted on the memorial. 

By MICHAEL STARR
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN/FILE PHOTO)
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN/FILE PHOTO)

A memorial plaque in Brussels commemorating three Belgian resistance fighters who attacked a convoy to Auschwitz was defaced with white supremacist symbols, Jewish organizations and a Belgian blogger said on Sunday. 

Writer Jeremie Tojerow shared on Facebook that the plaque in Bois de la Cambre park honoring three fighters that attacked the twentieth convoy from the Mechelen transit camp to Auschwitz was spraypainted. 

The picture published by Tojerow showed that a white swastika and the white nationalist version of the Celtic Cross had been painted on the memorial. 

The plaque had been cleaned by the city by Monday, said Tojerow, who thanked the municipality for their quick response.

Jewish organizations' response

The European Jewish Congress said on X that it condemned "this despicable act and hope the perpetrators are identified and punished."

Swastika painted onto an Australian road. (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)
Swastika painted onto an Australian road. (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)

Coordinating Committee of Belgian Jewish Organizations secretary-general said Monday that "whether you are Jewish or save one, for these imbeciles, you are guilty."



Related Tags
Holocaust
Belgium
Brussels
antisemitism