Hundreds rally in France to protest antisemitic gang-rape of 12-year-old

Hundreds of people rallied in the Paris suburb of Courbevoie on Friday and Wednesday in protest of the antisemitic gang-rape of a 12-year-old girl and rising levels of antisemitism in France.

Protesters gathered outside the town hall on Friday in a rally organized by the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) and Courbevoie mayor Jacques Kossowski.

CRIF President Yonathan Arfi expressed solidarity with the victim, who, according to authorities, had last weekend been beaten and gang-raped by boys aged 12, 13, and 14.

According to a Le Parisien report, she was assaulted because she had concealed her religion from her ex-boyfriend, one of the suspects.

Kossowski praised the victim, whom he said in a Wednesday statement had the courage to speak up "despite blackmail and death threats made against her." Hundreds rally in the Paris suburb of Courbevoie on in protest of the antisemitic gang-rape of a 12-year-old girl and rising levels of antisemitism in France. June 21, 2024. (credit: Screenshot X/CRIF)

"The mayor of Courbevoie calls on the justice system to show exemplary severity so that this type of behavior does not flourish. He reiterates his confidence in our institutions, the police and the judicial system," said Kossowski's statement. "The support of the City of Courbevoie for the Jewish community is total."

Kossowski called for calm and restraint from citizens, noting that the victim suffered the most and should not endure the pressure of the entire city or country.

"The right to a little calm to begin the repair of this broken life," said Kossowski.

The European Jewish Congress praised the hundreds that gathered on Friday but noted that the "heinous act underscores the troubling trend of both perpetrators and victims becoming younger."

CRIF identified the incident as being part of a wave of rising antisemitism in France, blaming both left and right political parties for the developments.

"Since October 7, the Jews of France have faced a worrying rise in antisemitism fueled politically by the strategy of France Insoumise, and by the National Rally which attempts to pose as a bulwark against antisemitism," CRIF said on social media on Friday. "Populism has never been a shield against hatred."

EJC said that since the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7, antisemitic incidents in France had surged by a thousand percent.

"We cannot let hate take root in our society," said EJC.

Thousands more protested at the Paris City Hall on Wednesday at a rally organized by Collectif Nous Vivrons.

"Have you become accustomed to antisemitism? Not us! Behind the 1000% increase in antisemitic acts, lives are at stake. When Jews are attacked, it is the Republic that is in danger!" said the Jewish group. "Let us come together to denounce antisemitism."

The protest saw attendance by Arfi, Paris Centre Mayor Ariel Weil, Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire, Paris Deputy Mayor Astrid Panosyan-Bouvet, Paris MP Clement Beaune, Paris MP David Amiel, Paris MP Benjamin Haddad, Paris MP Sylvain Maillard, Paris 12th district Deputy mayor Eleonore Slama, and Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti.

Maillard said on social media on Wednesday that antisemitism was against the values of the republic, and Slama said that those who fanned the embers or antisemitism were responsible for hate-motivated acts against Jews.

President of the France Conference of Imams and Drancy Mosque Imam Hassen Chalghoumi, who spoke at the Wednesday rally, said on social media about the protest that there was no difference between the ideology of Hamas and those that committed the rape.

"The rapists and Hamas terrorists share the same education, the same hatred. Parents and the environment have pushed these youth to become rapists and murderers," said Chalghoumi. "The responsibility is enormous for those among our politicians who fuel hatred and antisemitism. They are guilty of complicity. Since October 7, for 8 months, they have incited hatred. Instead of helping to bring communities together, they divide them. This is unacceptable and it makes me cry. We need a national awakening against antisemitism, a political and judicial awakening to condemn these irresponsible pseudo-policies that are leading us towards civil war and horrible acts, like the case of this young girl. When a child is raped, the entire nation is affected."