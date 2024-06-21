Israel, Hezbollah threaten war, Hamas reportedly open to power sharing in Gaza

The 162nd Division of the IDF's Armored Brigade operating in Rafah, June 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Starting on the evening of May 6, the IDF has been operating in Rafah for six weeks now. Its first goal was to secure the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt. This was accomplished within three weeks. Now, the IDF is fanning out into Rafah city, its environs, and its neighborhoods, and when this operation is finished, there will be a large question mark regarding what will come next.