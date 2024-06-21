Israel, Hezbollah threaten war, Hamas reportedly open to power sharing in Gaza
Blinken calls to avoid further escalation with Lebanon • IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon Israel • US reestablishes humanitarian pier
What would a war between Israel and Hezbollah look like?
Hezbollah has about 130,000 missiles that could quickly overwhelm Israel's air defense systems.
Israel's air defense systems may not be able to sustain Hezbollah's 130,000 missiles, a new analysis found.
Leaks of findings from Oct. 7 IDF probe show: Friendly fire incidents, hesitation to fight
The IDF has aggressively denied various other leaks about failures related to October 7, so the complete silence in the face of this latest report was telling.
Officially, the IDF probes of October 7 will only be disclosed to the public starting in mid-July, but there have already been reported leaks of some of the key findings, with the IDF notably not denying the report.
Former US envoy to 'Post': Israel can't hold 2.2m. innocent Gazans hostage with aid
Immediate former US special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues David Satterfield speaks to the 'Post,' reveals Israel's lack of 'preparations' ahead of Rafah evacuation.
In an exclusive interview with the 'Post," former US special envoy David Satterfield equated using humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip to holding the millions of civilians living in Gaza as hostages.
'If Nasrallah wants to take down Israel's power grid, he only needs to make a call,' Noga CEO says
The Energy Ministry said in response that the state of Israel’s energy is “robust and ready to deal with all possible scenarios.”
CEO of Noga - Israel Independent System Operator Ltd., Shaul Goldstein, said there is no guarantee there will be electricity in Israel in the event of a war with Hezbollah on Thursday at the National Security Research Institute conference in Sderot.
IDF observer identified Hamas training exercises four days before Oct. 7 - report
Despite the unusual and extensive nature of the exercise, it was categorized as "just another training" by security personnel.
Four days before the October 7 massacre, an IDF observer identified a significant Hamas training exercise near the Gaza border, a report from Kan News has revealed. The training included launching rockets and conducting raids on mock IDF tanks, which closely mirrored the events of October 7.
What’s next in Gaza after Rafah? - analysis
If the IDF chooses to reenter northern Gaza, going into areas it has already operated in it will raise questions regarding Hamas’s ability to rebuild its networks quickly.
Starting on the evening of May 6, the IDF has been operating in Rafah for six weeks now. Its first goal was to secure the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt. This was accomplished within three weeks. Now, the IDF is fanning out into Rafah city, its environs, and its neighborhoods, and when this operation is finished, there will be a large question mark regarding what will come next.
Can Hamas be defeated without IDF control of the Philadelphi Corridor? - analysis
While the Philadelphi Corridor appears to be a regular stretch of border crossing, it could actually be the key to Hamas's survival amid the IDF's ongoing Rafah op.
Could Hamas's survival in the Gaza Strip hang in the end on the fate of a small 14-kilometer buffer zone running along the enclave's border with Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor?
Netanyahu teetering on brink of war with Lebanon, White House
Since Netanyahu released a video on Tuesday criticizing the United States for withholding support, the Biden administration jumped on the offensive, discrediting every word the prime minister said.
The White House publicly and privately aired its frustrations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attacks against the Biden Administration Thursday, while Israel and Hezbollah threaten each other with war.
US reestablishes humanitarian pier yet no organization in place to distribute stockpiling aid
The Pentagon is attempting to dispel reporting of an earlier-than-anticipated closure of the pier, as Ryder said no end date for the mission has been set.
The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that United States forces, with help from Israeli engineers, re-anchored and reestablished the humanitarian pier off the Gaza Strip.
Senator Tom Cotton calls Biden's delay of weapons to Israel 'bureaucratic sleight-of-hand'
Cotton's letter was sparked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation that the Biden administration deliberately prevented the shipment of weapons to Israel.
Senator Tom Cotton criticized in a letter on Thursday US President Joe Biden over claims that his administration had not delayed weapons shipments to Israel.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
120 hostages remain in Gaza
43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says