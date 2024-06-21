Live Updates
Israel, Hezbollah threaten war, Hamas reportedly open to power sharing in Gaza

Blinken calls to avoid further escalation with Lebanon • IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon Israel • US reestablishes humanitarian pier

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip on June 18, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip on June 18, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What would a war between Israel and Hezbollah look like?

Hezbollah has about 130,000 missiles that could quickly overwhelm Israel's air defense systems.

By MAARIV
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Kiryat Shmona during a situational assessment of escalating tensions with Hezbollah in Israel's North, June 5, 2024 (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Kiryat Shmona during a situational assessment of escalating tensions with Hezbollah in Israel's North, June 5, 2024
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Israel's air defense systems may not be able to sustain Hezbollah's 130,000 missiles, a new analysis found. 

Leaks of findings from Oct. 7 IDF probe show: Friendly fire incidents, hesitation to fight

The IDF has aggressively denied various other leaks about failures related to October 7, so the complete silence in the face of this latest report was telling.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
(L-R) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (photo credit: FLASH90, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(L-R) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi
(photo credit: FLASH90, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Officially, the IDF probes of October 7 will only be disclosed to the public starting in mid-July, but there have already been reported leaks of some of the key findings, with the IDF notably not denying the report.

Former US envoy to 'Post': Israel can't hold 2.2m. innocent Gazans hostage with aid

Immediate former US special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues David Satterfield speaks to the 'Post,' reveals Israel's lack of 'preparations' ahead of Rafah evacuation.

By AMICHAI STEIN
Then-acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Satterfield, speaks during the 11th Annual International Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 31, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Then-acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Satterfield, speaks during the 11th Annual International Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 31, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

In an exclusive interview with the 'Post," former US special envoy David Satterfield equated using humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip to holding the millions of civilians living in Gaza as hostages.

'If Nasrallah wants to take down Israel's power grid, he only needs to make a call,' Noga CEO says

The Energy Ministry said in response that the state of Israel’s energy is “robust and ready to deal with all possible scenarios.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YANIR YAGNA
Shaul Goldstein, CEO of Noga - Israel Independent System Operator Ltd., at the Institute for National Security Studies conference in Sderot, June 20, 2024. (photo credit: RONEN TOPELBERG)
Shaul Goldstein, CEO of Noga - Israel Independent System Operator Ltd., at the Institute for National Security Studies conference in Sderot, June 20, 2024.
(photo credit: RONEN TOPELBERG)

CEO of Noga - Israel Independent System Operator Ltd., Shaul Goldstein, said there is no guarantee there will be electricity in Israel in the event of a war with Hezbollah on Thursday at the National Security Research Institute conference in Sderot.

IDF observer identified Hamas training exercises four days before Oct. 7 - report

Despite the unusual and extensive nature of the exercise, it was categorized as "just another training" by security personnel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A rocket fired from Gaza heads towards Israel, at the Israeli-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Southern Israel, December 15, 2023. (photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
A rocket fired from Gaza heads towards Israel, at the Israeli-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Southern Israel, December 15, 2023.
(photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)

Four days before the October 7 massacre, an IDF observer identified a significant Hamas training exercise near the Gaza border, a report from Kan News has revealed. The training included launching rockets and conducting raids on mock IDF tanks, which closely mirrored the events of October 7.

What’s next in Gaza after Rafah? - analysis

If the IDF chooses to reenter northern Gaza, going into areas it has already operated in it will raise questions regarding Hamas’s ability to rebuild its networks quickly.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The 162nd Division of the IDF's Armored Brigade operating in Rafah, June 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The 162nd Division of the IDF's Armored Brigade operating in Rafah, June 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Starting on the evening of May 6, the IDF has been operating in Rafah for six weeks now. Its first goal was to secure the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt. This was accomplished within three weeks. Now, the IDF is fanning out into Rafah city, its environs, and its neighborhoods, and when this operation is finished, there will be a large question mark regarding what will come next.

Can Hamas be defeated without IDF control of the Philadelphi Corridor? - analysis

While the Philadelphi Corridor appears to be a regular stretch of border crossing, it could actually be the key to Hamas's survival amid the IDF's ongoing Rafah op.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Egyptian border on the Palestinian side in Gaza, to the left, as seen from the inside of an IDF jeep. (photo credit: IDF)
The Egyptian border on the Palestinian side in Gaza, to the left, as seen from the inside of an IDF jeep.
(photo credit: IDF)

Could Hamas’s survival in the Gaza Strip hang in the end on the fate of a small 14-kilometer buffer zone running along the enclave’s border with Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor? 

Netanyahu teetering on brink of war with Lebanon, White House

Since Netanyahu released a video on Tuesday criticizing the United States for withholding support, the Biden administration jumped on the offensive, discrediting every word the prime minister said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, HANNAH SARISOHN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, December 23rd, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, December 23rd, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The White House publicly and privately aired its frustrations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attacks against the Biden Administration Thursday, while Israel and Hezbollah threaten each other with war.

US reestablishes humanitarian pier yet no organization in place to distribute stockpiling aid

The Pentagon is attempting to dispel reporting of an earlier-than-anticipated closure of the pier, as Ryder said no end date for the mission has been set. 

By HANNAH SARISOHN
A truck carries humanitarian aid across Trident Pier, a temporary pier to deliver aid, off the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Gaza coast, May 19, 2024. (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
A truck carries humanitarian aid across Trident Pier, a temporary pier to deliver aid, off the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Gaza coast, May 19, 2024.
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that United States forces, with help from Israeli engineers, re-anchored and reestablished the humanitarian pier off the Gaza Strip. 

Senator Tom Cotton calls Biden's delay of weapons to Israel 'bureaucratic sleight-of-hand'

Cotton's letter was sparked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation that the Biden administration deliberately prevented the shipment of weapons to Israel. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2020 (photo credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2020
(photo credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Senator Tom Cotton criticized in a letter on Thursday US President Joe Biden over claims that his administration had not delayed weapons shipments to Israel. 

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza

  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities

  • 120 hostages remain in Gaza

  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says