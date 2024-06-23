Miami bagel shop vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti for the fourth time since October 7

A kosher Miami restaurant was vandalized last Sunday with pro-Palestinian graffiti, the Miami Police Department and Holy Bagels & Pizzeria said.

In a statement last Monday the police said that the restaurant and a flag had been vandalized with "antisemitic graffiti." The police said that it was seeking public aid in identifying the culprit, and shared an image of the suspect.

"As a society, we must unequivocally reject and not tolerate hate crimes in any form," Miami PD Chief Manuel Morales said in a statement. "Discrimination, violence, and prejudice have no place in our communities, and it is essential that we stand against such acts to create a safer and more inclusive community."

The restaurant shared on Instagram last Monday that the phrases "Free Palestine' and "stop genocide" had been spray painted on its windows. A half-American half-Israeli flag was also spray-painted with the slogan "free Palestine."

"This is what they do," said Holy Bagels & Pizzeria. "They hurt and destroy and want us to cover in fear. But we are strong and united and only love will destroy their hate. We will not back down, we stand forever united with Israel." A suspect in the June 16 vandalism of a Kosher restaurant. (credit: Miami Police)

Federal Judge Roy Altman, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniela Kava came to the restaurant to aid in the cleaning of the graffiti on Tuesday.

No tolerance for hate in Miami

"Hate speech, vandalism, and hostility will never be tolerated," Suarez on social media on Tuesday. "We will always support these small businesses as they face antisemitism."

Kava said on X on Monday that she was horrified to hear about vandalism of Jewish-owned businesses and asked the Miami-Dade Police Department to aid the Miami PD in the investigation.

The restaurant said that it was thankful for the unity expressed by the police, politicians, and community members.

"We were in awe from the support everyone came to show. Huge thank you to everyone that came out to help clean up the vandalism," said the eatery.

On Wednesday Holy Bagels & Pizzeria published on Instagram that it had flown more Israeli and American flags on the business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holy Bagels & Pizzeria (@holybagelsnpizzeria)

Local 10 News said that the incident was the fourth time that the Jewish owner's shops had been targeted since the October 7 Massacre. Bagel Time Cafe had reportedly been vandalized in December and October. Nour Abaido, 24, had been arrested for the latter defacement.