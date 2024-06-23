Jerusalem Post
N12 reporter forcibly pushed by police at protest, police issue apology statement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 23, 2024 00:10

Yollan Cohen, a reporter from Israeli news outlet N12, was recorded being violently pushed on Saturday night by a police officer while covering the anti-government protest that took place in Tel Aviv, according to Saturday Israeli media reports. 

Following the incident, Israel Police issued an apology statement stating that they were "sorry for the incident that took place in the heat of evacuating the axis."

"The work of the journalists deserves appreciation and is important for the coverage of the events. We will work to allow them to carry out their work safely to prevent the recurrence of similar cases in the future," the statement added.

