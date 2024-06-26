Jewish schoolchildren assaulted, pushed toward tracks at London Underground train station

A small group of Jewish students from Hasmonean High School for Boys were attacked at Belsize Park train station in London on Monday, according to police and media reports from Tuesday.

The victims were reportedly eight year 7 students, indicating they were 11-12 years old, according to Jewish News.

Police attended the scene of, what is being treated as a hate crime, at 4 PM on Monday.

Mothers of the victims comment on the attack

The mother of one of the victims told the Jewish Chronicle “[The attackers] ran ahead of my son and kicked one of his friends to the ground. They were trying to push another kid onto the tracks. They got him as far the yellow line.

"I'm not sure how he managed to get away. My son ran a few steps up to try and get help. They ran after him, he was elbowed in the cheek and he hit his head against the wall.

"They dislodged a tooth and shouted ‘Get out of the city Jew!'”

“The child who was being pushed was being taunted all the way from school and on the way to the tube,” she continued. "They followed him. My son is very shaken. He couldn’t sleep last night. He said ‘It’s not fair. Why do they do this to us’.

“I feel that encapsulates what antisemitism feels like. Why? What have we done?”

The individuals behind the attack are believed to be from another local school, the JC reported.

An anonymous mother of one of the victims also told Jewish News that one of the Jewish boys had his payos pulled.

She also told the source that a member of the public had stopped the attack, warning the attackers that he would call the police. Despite this, she said that the attackers continued to hound one of the Jewish boys to another station.

British Transport Police have issued an appeal for information regarding the incident. They shared on X “Were you at Belsize Park tube station at around 4pm today? Did you witness an assault on a group of schoolchildren? You could have information that could help an investigation. Text us on 61016 with reference 471 of 24 June.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the incident over X, writing “I utterly condemn this sickening attack against Jewish children. Antisemitism has no place on the streets of London.

“I urge anyone with information to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40. You can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. “